Elon Musk faces backlash over new Twitter boss

Linda Yaccarino, - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Elon Musk is facing a backlash from supporters on Twitter amid reports he will appoint an advertising executive associated with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to run the social media site.

The billionaire has been criticised by users, some of who had previously been banned for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, over his reported decision to hire Linda Yaccarino, who currently works for the US media giant NBCUniversal, as Twitter's new chief executive.

Ms Yaccarino chairs a WEF taskforce on the future of work and helped develop a pro-vaccination advertising campaign.

The WEF runs an annual summit for the super-rich in the Swiss town of Davos and has become a target for baseless conspiracy theories that claim it is attempting to create a new world order.

Opposition to Ms Yaccarino's appointment is being led by users who were previously blocked from Twitter for spreading misinformation, but were allowed back on the site when their bans were overturned by Mr Musk.

The actor James Woods, who was banned in 2018 for sharing misleading information about US voting, tweeted: “Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. I wonder how they got to him?”

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. I wonder how they got to him? #ShadowBanning pic.twitter.com/EqfoCYmvwV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2023

Jackson Hinkle, a commentator who has criticised support for Ukraine and had been banned from Twitter last year, tweeted: “We’re all getting banned again.”

In response to Twitter user Luke Rudkowsky, who tweeted “here come the shadow bans....again.....”, Mr Musk wrote: “That will not be the case”

Mr Musk, who has pledged to be a champion of free speech, issued a wide-ranging amnesty to banned users including Donald Trump, Kanye West and Jordan Peterson when he bought Twitter for $44bn (£35bn) last year.

Story continues

Ms Yaccarino has also worked with the Trump administration, serving on a White House sports fitness and nutrition council.

Mr Musk said on Thursday night that he had hired a new chief executive saying “she will be starting in [around] six weeks” without naming who he had appointed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ms Yaccarino, who has been at NBC Universal for more than a decade, was in talks to take the role.

NBC Universal, part of the media and telecoms conglomerate Comcast, owns the Universal movie studio, the TV network NBC and the streaming service Peacock.

Ms Yaccarino is one of the 32 women that Mr Musk follows on Twitter, and interviewed him at a marketing conference in Miami last month, at which she praised his commitment to free speech.

The move would make Ms Yaccarino one of the most high-profile women in Silicon Valley and give her the uphill task of improving relationships with advertisers.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Twitter depended on advertising for almost all of its revenues before it was sold to Mr Musk last year.

The Tesla billionaire has sought to boost revenues from subscriptions, charging users for verification and other features as well as letting users put some of their tweets behind a paywall.

Analysts at Insider Intelligence have forecast that Twitter’s advertising revenue will fall by 28pc this year, and by 2025 will be 40pc below 2021 levels.

Jasmine Enberg at Insider Intelligence said: “A new CEO is the only way forward for Twitter.

“The single biggest problem with Twitter’s ad business was Elon Musk. As he steps back, Twitter can begin to unravel Musk’s personal brand from the company’s corporate image and attempt to regain trust among advertisers.”

Ms Yaccarino has been a high-profile supporter of Mr Musk in the advertising industry since the takeover and interviewed Mr Musk owner at an advertising conference last month.

Mr Musk has said he will move to being Twitter’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.