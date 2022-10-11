Elon Musk 'had direct talks with Putin' before tweeting pro-Russia peace plan

Elon Musk has weighed into the politics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - A{

Elon Musk spoke directly with Vladimir Putin before tweeting a “peace plan” which would involve Ukraine permanently ceding illegally annexed territory to Russia, according to reports.

But Mr Musk has denied the report, saying on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space."

During the alleged conversation, the Russian president is said to have told the tech billionaire that a nuclear strike was on the table if Ukraine refused to recognise Moscow’s annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as Putin demanded.

Mr Musk reportedly told Putin that “everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome.”

The alleged conversation was reported in an email sent to Eurasia Group subscribers on Tuesday by Ian Bremmer, the group’s founder. Mr Bremmer wrote that the Tesla CEO told him that Putin would accomplish his goals “no matter what.”

If true it would be the first time Mr Musk has spoken with Putin since the start of the war. Mr Musk previously said that he talked to him "via videoconference" last year.

Commenting on the reports, John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters: "Obviously, he's not representing the United States government in those conversations."

Mr Musk’s apparent conversation with Putin preceded a tweet in which he polled people on a "peace plan" that echoed Russia's demands almost exactly.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The billionaire proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

The Tesla Inc chief executive also suggested that Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014, be formally recognised as Russia, that water supply to Crimea be assured and that Ukraine remain neutral - all echoing Putin’s position.

Mr Musk, one of the world’s richest men, then asked Twitter users to vote 'yes' or 'no' on the plan. The result was 59 per cent against it, and 41 per cent in favour.

His input was welcomed by the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it was “very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation".

But Ukrainian officials responded angrily, with President Vlodomyr Zelensky issuing his own poll about what people thought of Mr Musk's views.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

The South African tweeted on Sunday: “I have no desire to become involved in wars, but it is safe to say that all bets are off if the nukes start flying.”

Mr Musk, 51, had hinted on Twitter over the weekend that he had been in contact with Russian officials over his company SpaceX’s donation of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to boost its internet access.

Asked by a Twitter follower if he had been “in regular contact with any other party involved in this war?,” he replied: “Quite a few. Trying to do the right thing, which is not always clear.”