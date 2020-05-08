Elon Musk and Grimes finally explain how you pronounce baby's name

Elon Musk and Grimes have finally explained how to pronounce their son's name. The only problem? They seem to disagree how you say it.

The Tesla CEO and his girlfriend welcomed their baby boy, X Æ A-12 Musk, on Monday and the moniker is certainly a head-scratcher. On Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk said it was Grimes who "mostly" came up with the unique name.

Elon Musk and Grimes explain how to pronounce their son's name, X Æ A-12. (Photo: Getty Images)

"First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name," the SpaceX CEO shared. "Yeah, she's great at names."

When asked how to say the name, Musk replied, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash.' Yeah. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution."

Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, seems to have a different interpretation of the pronunciation. When responding to a curious fan on Instagram, she said, "It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

Grimes shares how you say X Æ A-12. (Photo: Instagram)

The Canadian singer previously explained the meaning behind X Æ A-12. Grimes noted "X" stood for "the unknown variable," while Æ, or AI, means "love &/or Artificial intelligence."

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 is the first child for Grimes, 32, and fifth for Musk, 48. The entrepreneur shares five sons with ex-wife, Justine. They lost their first child, son Nevada, to SIDS at just 10 weeks old.

When speaking with Rogan, Musk said he enjoys being a father later in life.

"I think it’s better being older and having a kid. I appreciate it more," he said. "Babies are awesome. They're awesome."

Musk and Grimes first stepped out together in 2018.

