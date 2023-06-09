Elon Musk’s free speech crusade against Left-wing censorship is winning

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was a turning point in the fight for free speech. Until then, we didn’t understand how significant the censorship apparatus was, or its reach. We didn’t understand that the US government was directly urging Twitter to censor people. As a result of the publication of the Twitter files, many of the groups in the censorship industrial complex will be defunded and hopefully dismantled.

Whilst Musk’s takeover of Twitter was important, the onus is on us as citizens of the free world to demand our free speech rights. It’s disorienting and surprising that we need to make the case for that. Unfortunately, there are many of our fellow citizens who would like to see their political opponents censored more. We must fight against this.

That’s why in London at the end of this month there will be a gathering of free speech activists to resist this censorship. It’s a symbolic gathering that represents the very old relationship that our two countries have had, the United States and Britain. Our free speech laws were inspired by Britain and enlightenment writers in Britain.

