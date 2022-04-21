Elon Musk Has the Financing for a Twitter Takeover, Filings Show

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has secured commitments totaling about $46.5 billion for a possible takeover of Twitter, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That includes about $25.5 billion in debt from Morgan Stanley and other institutions, with Musk coming up with the remainder as an equity commitment.

There is still no assurance the deal will go through, though the filing firms up Musk’s earlier $43 billion proposal and the possibility that he could pursue a hostile takeover of the company.

Twitter has sought to prevent Musk from amassing a controlling stake. Last week it adopted a so-called “poison pill,” which will make it exceedingly difficult for any party to amass more than 15 percent of its shares without the board’s input. Musk currently has a 9.2 percent stake.

The billionaire has hinted in recent days that he may seek to buy large amounts of stock directly from other shareholders, in a move known as a tender offer. On Saturday he tweeted the song lyrics “love me tender,” sending the social platform, once again, into a frenzy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

