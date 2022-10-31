Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors

Elon Musks twitter account

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter's board of directors - cementing his control over the company.

The move was revealed in US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

On 27 October, following the "consummation" of Mr Musk's takeover deal, he became the sole director of Twitter, it says.

The nine ousted directors include former chairman of the board Bret Taylor and former chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Another, British Chambers of Commerce president Baroness Lane-Fox, declined to comment when approached by BBC News.

'Meme officer'

It is widely reported Mr Musk and his team are also contemplating major job cuts.

The first of these could affect one out of every four staff members, the Washington Post reports.

Twitter did not respond to a BBC News request for comment on this report.

US media also report Mr Musk has been bringing in high-profile allies to work on Twitter, including technology investor Jason Calacanis, who has changed his Twitter bio to "chief meme officer" at the platform and posted a picture of a coffee mug displaying a Twitter logo.

'National-security issue'

Amid widespread scrutiny of Mr Musk's takeover, Democrat senator Chris Murphy said he had asked the US government to review its national-security implications given the large stake in Twitter held by companies tied to Saudi Arabia.

"We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social-media platform," Mr Murphy wrote on Twitter.

"There is a clear national-security issue at stake and CFIUS [the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] should do a review."

Together, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Kingdom Holding Company are the second largest investor in the newly private company, according to a filing with the US government.

Over the weekend, Prince Alwaleed, who was a major Twitter investor prior to the Musk deal, tweeted the stake aligned with Kingdom Holding Company's "long-term investment strategy".

But tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia have mounted this year, amid concerns high energy prices will hurt Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.