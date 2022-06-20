Is Elon Musk Deliberately Modeling Himself After Henry Ford?

Ronald K. Fried
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

To go online and catch the latest tweet from the world’s richest man is to despair for the fate of Elon Musk. Yes, he’s got all that dough and can daily luxuriate in the thrill of having the world pay attention to him. But doesn’t he seem a bit... unhinged?

In fact, Musk reminds me of another out-of-control genius industrialist who revolutionized one industry, came close to transforming another, and made often cruel, tone-deaf pronouncements about the economy, workers’ rights, and much else.

I am, of course, describing Henry Ford.

On the surface, the parallels are obvious.

Ford didn’t invent the internal combustion engine, but he perfected a way to mass-produce automobiles. Musk didn’t invent the electric car, but he sure as hell has made it popular. Musk makes unrealized predictions about the imminent arrival of truly safe self-driving cars. Ford created a one-man commuter airplane called the Flivver, which he said would be the “Model T of the Air.”

And elsewhere in their lives, the two men are eerily—and at times creepily—alike.

Let’s start with their reaction to financial crises.

In 1933, as the unemployment rate in Detroit hit 40 percent, Henry Ford told reporters that the Great Depression was “a good thing, generally.” Almost 90 years later, Musk used the same words when asked about the prospect of a recession. “This is actually a good thing,” Musk tweeted last month. “It has been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies need to happen.”

Musk Lashes Out After Tesla Dropped From ‘Social Good’ Index

Like Musk, Ford seemed to almost relish the prospect of tough times. As banks failed and over a hundred thousand families in Ford’s hometown of Detroit were left without resources, Ford told a reporter, “Let them fail. Let everybody fail! I made my fortune when I had nothing to start with, by myself and my own ideas. Let other people do the same.”

Then there’s Musk and Ford’s shared loathing of organized labor.

“Labor unions are the worst thing that ever struck the earth,” Ford said in 1937 as he faced pressure to join the other big three auto makers by signing a deal with the UAW. Displaying his typical paranoid worldview, Ford—a notorious anti-Semite—added, “Financiers are behind the unions and their object is to kill competition so as to reduce the income of the workers and eventually bring on war. We will never recognize the United Auto Workers or any other union.” It should be noted that for Ford “financiers” was a synonym for Jews.

Ford’s union-bashing reached a violent climax later in 1937 during the infamous “Battle of the Overpass,” a bloody melee in which the company’s in-house security goons kicked and stomped union organizers—including UAW leader Walter Reuther.

Musk prefers to do his union-bashing without the wet stuff.

Tesla is the only American carmaker that has not signed with the UAW, and Musk ran into trouble with the National Labor Relations Board by sending a Tweet that seemed to threaten workers with losing their stock options if they unionized.

Musk is challenging the NLRB’s finding, and it didn’t stop him from gloating when a former UAW official pleaded guilty to siphoning off $2 million of union funds for personal use. “The UAW stole millions from workers,” Musk tweeted somewhat misleadingly, “whereas Tesla has made many workers millionaires (via stock grants). Subtle, but important difference.”

It’s easy to imagine Henry Ford nodding approvingly from the great beyond.

Then there’s the two men’s sense of entitlement when it comes to intruding on their employees’ privacy.

Ford likely would have seen nothing wrong with Tesla allegedly hiring a PR firm to snoop on its employees’ Facebook group to see who might be unionizing or voicing sexual harassment complaints.

Whether this crosses the line from what is apparently a common corporate practice of “social listening” to a more insidious form of surveillance is an open question. But it’s nothing compared to what the Ford Motor Company did following its decision to double workers’ wages to $5 a day for a 40-hour week.

That may have sounded great in 1914 when the announcement grabbed headlines around the world. But most news stories failed to mention that to qualify for the raise, Ford’s largely immigrant workforce had to prove that they were “sober and industrious.” This meant they didn’t drink alcohol, didn’t mistreat their family, didn’t have boarders in their home, kept a clean house, sent their kids to school, and maintained a savings account.

But then it gets stranger.

Ford enforced this policy with its weirdly named “Sociology Department,” which consisted of Ford inspectors who showed up at workers’ homes to poke around.

The purpose of these “advisers,” a company manual said, was “not to pry into family affairs from a meddlesome standpoint…” Really? It sounds meddlesome to me. It actually sounds like something from Mao’s China.

Ford’s intrusiveness finds its echo in Musk’s recent bluntly stated insistence that—pandemic or not—Tesla workers must drag themselves into the office.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” Musk wrote in a now notorious email to employees. "If you don't show up,” he added, “we will assume you have resigned."

That’s Ford’s view of workers’ rights minus the this-is-for-your-own-good rhetoric.

What else do Ford and Musk have in common? There’s the penchant of both men for saying things that turn out not to be true.

Musk’s increasingly shaky claim that he was going to buy Twitter for $44 billion is of a piece with his 2018 Tweet that he was considering taking Tesla private. That deal never materialized, but it did inspire the SEC to charge Musk with securities fraud, and in April a judge in a related civil suit ruled that Musk had knowingly lied when he made the announcement.

Henry Ford did something similar in 1919 when he shocked the world by announcing that he was resigning from Ford to start a new company that would build a better and cheaper car. Ford’s true intention was to drive down the price of Ford stock so that his son Edsel could buy out Ford’s handful of private investors, thus ensuring that only people whose last name was Ford would own a piece of the company. In the end, Ford was able to take full ownership, though he had to pay a premium once his investors figured out that his resignation was a ruse.

There are also, to be sure, profound differences between Musk and Ford.

Ford insisted that the Model T be priced affordably. He wanted to make a car for the average person, and he consistently lowered the price of the car over the years. Musk, by contrast, makes a car that’s become an expensive status symbol for the politically correct. So good for Henry Ford.

And to give credit where credit is due, not only did these two genuinely brilliant men revolutionize the automobile industry; their genius also led to breakthroughs elsewhere. Musk’s SpaceX is thus far a triumph, and in the 1930s, Ford Aviation’s groundbreaking “Trimotor” passenger plane helped to convince the public that air travel was safe.

But, as Ford’s chroniclers A.J. Baime and Steven Watts tell us, the second half of Henry Ford’s life did not go well. After the Depression, his autocratic leadership caused Ford to drop to third place behind GM and Chrysler. He treated his hard-working and sensitive son Edsel with heartbreaking cruelty. When Edsel died of cancer at age 49, Ford was overcome with regrets. A series of worsening strokes rendered him increasingly detached from reality, and he was ultimately forced out of the presidency of his company by family members who insisted that Edsel’s son, Henry II, take over.

Henry Ford did not, as legend has it, say that history was bunk. But he did say, “What do we care what they did five-hundred or one thousand years ago? It means nothing to me. History is more or less bunk… We want to live in the present and the only history that is worth a tinker's dam is the history we make today.”

It would be unfortunate for Elon Musk if he shares Ford’s belief that history isn’t worth knowing. Instead, he’d do well to view Ford’s story as a cautionary tale about the pernicious effects of grandiosity. But I imagine that the richest man in the world is by now too lost in the ego-sphere to learn from anything as mundane as the past.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p