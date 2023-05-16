Elon Musk Defends George Soros Tweets And Other Conspiracy Theory Posts: “I’ll Say What I Want to Say, And If The Consequence Of That Is Losing Money, So Be It”

Elon Musk defended his propensity to step into divisive debate and even in advancing conspiracy theories, telling CNBC, “I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequences of that is losing money, I’ll say it.”

The network’s David Faber sat down with Musk and asked the Twitter owner and Tesla CEO about a specific tweet about billionaire George Soros, in which he wrote, “Soros reminds me of Magneto.” He wrote that Soros “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote that Musk was feeding into antisemitic tropes by comparing Soros to a Jewish supervillain. Soros is a frequent target on the right.

“That’s my opinion,” Musk told Faber.

The CNBC host then pressed him. “Why share it when people who buy Teslas may not agree with you? Advertisers on Twitter may not agree with you?”

Musk replied, “This is freedom of speech, and I am allowed to say what I want.”

Faber replied, “You absolutely are, but I am trying to understand why you do, because it puts you in the middle of a partisan divide in the country, it makes you a lightning rod for criticism. Do you like that?”

Faber said that he believed that Musk was a pro-semite, but “why would you even introduce the idea that that would be the case?” Faber added that the topic of Musk’s tweets even came up at the Tesla annual meeting and may be an issue with new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino as she seeks to boost advertising.

After a 10 second pause, Musk said that he was reminded of a scene in The Princess Bride where “he confronts the person who killed his father. He says, ‘Offer me money. Offer me power. I don’t care.'”

“You just don’t care,” Faber said. “You want to share what you have to say.”

Musk added, “I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

Musk also defended tweets that advanced conspiracy theories, telling Faber, “Some of the conspiracy theories have turned out to be true,” pointing to the Hunter Biden laptop story and that Twitter then engaged in “active suppression of information that was relevant to the public.”

He did say that he believed that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and even voted for him. “I don’t think it was a stolen election,” Musk said. “By the same token, if somebody is going to say there is never any election fraud anywhere, this is obviously also false. If 100 million vote, the probability that the fraud is zero is zero.”

“It is important to acknowledge that without saying the fraud was of sufficient magnitude to change the outcome.”

Musk suggested that Twitter’s community notes would correct a situation where someone makes a false claim that the election was rigged. “They will be corrected. Oh yeah, 100%.”

