Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name – and the New Mom Is Not Impressed

Elon Musk just corrected his girlfriend Grimes' explanation of their son's elaborate name — but she wasn't too impressed with his editing.

Musk, 48, took to Twitter on Tuesday to point out a typo in Grimes' breakdown of the baby's name, X Æ A-12.

In Grimes' original tweet, she had explained that the "A-12" part of their son's name is the "precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"SR-71, but yes," Musk wrote, correcting her.

"No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," she wrote.

"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit," Grimes responded to the correction.

"That was meant to be profound," she added of her original explanation.

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

U r a powerful 🧚‍♀️👸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

RELATED: Elon Musk and Grimes' Newborn's Name, X Æ A-12, Is Technically Legal but 'Won't Be Accepted'

Musk softened his tone in his next reply, writing, "U r a powerful [fairy emoji] [queen emoji]."

As for the rest of the unusual moniker, Grimes previously explained that the "X" represents "the unknown variable," "Æ" is the singer's "elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

The "A" also represents Grimes' favorite song, "Archangel," and the "12" is given added meaning as standing for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Story continues

Elon Musk Twitter Elon Musk and his son

The couple welcomed X Æ A-12 on Tuesday.

The Tesla founder shared photos of the baby boy later that day, including one shot of the swaddled tot with a filter that put tattoos over his eyes. In another picture, Musk looks down at the child in his arms while in the hospital.

While the name "X Æ A-12" is technically legal, a family law attorney recently told PEOPLE that it won't be accepted by the state of California as a valid moniker.

Elon Musk Twitter Elon Musk and Grimes's son, X Æ A-12

RELATED: Grimes Confirms She and Elon Musk Named Their Son X Æ A-12 — And Reveals Meaning Behind the Moniker!

"In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," David Glass said Wednesday. "Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable."

Glass said that if X Æ A-12's birth certificate is submitted as-is, it is sure to be rejected and Grimes and Musk will be asked to re-submit it.

"They have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it's unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California ... has been struggling with using symbols," Glass added.