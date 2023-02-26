Elon Musk Calls Media 'Racist' After Outlets Remove Racist Dilbert Creator’s Cartoons

Elon Musk called the media racist after a number of newspapers dropped Scott Adams' Dilbert cartoons following Adams' comments calling Black people

Elon Musk called the media racist after a number of newspapers dropped Scott Adams' Dilbert cartoons following Adams' comments calling Black people "a hate group."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk questioned why people were complaining about racist remarks made by the cartoon creator of “Dilbert,” then deleted his tweet and instead went off on how the media is racist.

“What exactly are they complaining about?” Musk tweeted early Sunday in response to cartoonist Scott Adams highlighting The Washington Post and other papers dropping his cartoons.

The media outlets made the decision after Adams called Black people “a hate group” and advised white people to “get the hell away” from them because of his perception that all Black people are racist against white people. He cited a recent Rasmussen poll ― in which 53% of Black respondents agreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white” ― as a reason for generalizing and condemning the entire Black race.

Adams, who said he lives in a predominantly white neighborhood because of its racial demographics, added that he’s been helping Black people “all my life” but he no longer will.

It’s not clear whether Musk deleted his tweet after learning about what Adams said or for other reasons. He did not condemn Adams remarks after, however, and instead appeared to tweet and retweet content that would support Adams’ beliefs. He also went off on the media for cutting ties with Adams while calling it “racist.”

Related...