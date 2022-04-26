Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain

·6 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat “spambots” on the service that mimic real users.

He'll also need to have the company start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement quoted in the Monday press release announcing the acquisition. What exactly Musk meant by the phrase remains unclear.

So does the question of whether his ideas are technologically possible and how we'll know if these changes would benefit users or serve some other purpose.

Experts who have studied content moderation and researched Twitter for years have expressed doubt that Musk knows exactly what he is getting into. After all, there are plenty of fledgling examples of “free speech” focused platforms launched in the past few years as Twitter antidotes, largely by conservatives unhappy with the company’s crackdowns on hate, harassment and misinformation. Many have struggled to deal with toxic content, and at least one has been cut off by its own technology providers in protest.

“This move just shows how effective (moderation features) have been to annoy those in power,” said Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame. “I would be worried as to how this would change Twitter’s values.”

The fact that no other bidders emerged in public before Musk’s deal was a sign that other would-be acquirers might find Twitter too difficult to improve, said Third Bridge analyst Scott Kessler.

“This platform is pretty much the same one we’ve had over the last decade or so," Kessler said. "You’ve had a lot of smart people trying to figure out what they should do, and they’ve had trouble. It’s probably going to be tough to make a lot of headway.”

Musk received some effusive, if highly abstract, praise from an unexpected quarter — Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who praised Musk's decision to take Twitter “ back from Wall Street ” and tweeted that he trusts Musk's mission to “ extend the light of consciousness ” — a reference to Dorsey's notion that “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

But others familiar with Twitter say they're still dismayed at Musk's successful bid for the company.

“Twitter is going to let a man-child essentially take over their platform,” said Leslie Miley, a former Twitter employee who has also worked for Google and Apple. Miley, who was the only Black engineer at Twitter in a leadership position when he left the company in 2015, echoed doubts about Musk's grasp of the platform's complexities.

“I am not sure if Elon knows what he is getting,” Miley said. “He may just find that having Twitter is a lot different than wanting Twitter.”

The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose more than 5% Monday to $51.70 per share. On April 14, Musk announced an offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share. While the stock is up sharply since Musk made his offer, it is well below the high of $77 per share it reached in February 2021.

Musk has described himself as a “free-speech absolutist” but is also known for blocking or disparaging other Twitter users who question or disagree with him.

In recent weeks, he has proposed relaxing Twitter content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account — while ridding the platform of fake “spambot” accounts and shifting away from advertising as its primary revenue model. Musk believes he can increase revenue through subscriptions that give paying customers a better experience — possibly even an ad-free version of Twitter.

Asked during a recent TED interview if there are any limits to his notion of “free speech,” Musk said Twitter would abide by national laws that restrict speech around the world. Beyond that, he said, he’d be “very reluctant” to delete posts or permanently banning users who violate the company's rules.

It won’t be perfect, Musk added, “but I think we want it to really have the perception and reality that speech is as free as reasonably possible."

After the deal was announced, the NAACP released a statement urging Musk not to allow Trump, the 45th president, back onto the platform.

“Do not allow 45 to return to the platform," the civil rights organization said in a statement. "Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech or falsehoods that subvert our democracy."

As both candidate and president, Trump made Twitter a powerful megaphone for speaking directly to the public, often using incendiary and divisive language on hot-button issues. He was permanently banned from the service in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

“If Musk either fires or drives away the team at Twitter that’s committed to keeping it clean and making it less hate-filled, he’ll see an immediate drop in user activity,” said said Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia. “I think he’s going to find pretty fast that inviting the bigots back in is bad for business.”

In Europe, officials reminded Musk about a new law, the Digital Services Act, that will force tech companies to step up policing of their online platforms.

“Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules – regardless of their shareholding,” tweeted Thierry Breton, the European Union commissioner in charge of the bloc’s internal market. “Mr Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act.”

Some users said Monday that they were planning to quit the platform if Musk took it over. To which he responded on Twitter: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

While Twitter’s user base of more than 200 million remains much smaller than those of rivals such as Facebook and TikTok, the service is popular with celebrities, world leaders, journalists and intellectuals. Musk himself is a prolific tweeter with a following that rivals several pop stars in the ranks of the most popular accounts.

__

Krisher reported from Detroit. O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. AP Business Writers Marcy Gordon in Washington, Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, Calif., Kelvin Chan in London and Sam Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

Tom Krisher And Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Twitter CEO tells staff no layoffs planned 'at this time' but admits that it is a 'period of uncertainty' following Elon Musk's buyout

    Parag Agrawal added that he would remain as CEO until the deal closes, which is set to happen before the end of the year.

  • Air Canada adds capacity for spring flying after Q1 loss

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Air Canada on Tuesday said it is adding capacity to meet a rebound in spring traffic, after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Carriers are benefiting from a broader revival in travel demand as pandemic-related restrictions ease, but face cost pressures. U.S. air traffic has recovered more quickly than in Canada, which introduced tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Washington Square reacts to Musk's Twitter takeover

    STORY: Twitter Inc is finalizing its sale to Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said."I just don't think it would be good if he had all that control," one New York city student said."It's like, 'you already got so much money, you already got so much stuff. Why are you messing with Twitter, bro?'" asked Florida-based clothing brand owner, Chris Valerio, on visit to New York.Musk, a prolific Twitter user, has said it needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.Some in New York agreed."Capitalism. This is America," said Richard Grande, a union maintenance worker for New York University. "I wish him the best of luck. I think he'll turn it for the better... [by] giving people more freedom of speech, maybe bringing my man [Donald] Trump back to Twitter. I think that would be nice. I like to hear what he has to say."But passersby in Washington Square Park were weary of his plan to install just himself."I don't think that the one person should have full control of the platform," said Scott Velozo, a Florida-based graphic artist on visit to New York. "I think the people should have their own voice and be able to share how they feel."

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk takeover is ‘singular solution’ he trusts

    ‘Elon’s goal of creating platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is right one,’ Dorsey says

  • Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

    TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and Carolyn Rogers, the senior deputy governor, will appear before the House of Commons standing committee on finance on Monday. The central bank raised its key interest rate target by half a percentage point earlier this month and warned more rate hikes are on their way as it works to bring inflation under control. Railway earnings Canada's two largest railwa

  • AB Foods Falls After Warning of Primark Price Hikes

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Oil and gas will be around a lot longer than some think, despite climate change goals: RBC

    Global ambitions to tackle climate change are being confronted by rising concerns about energy security, according to a new report by RBC, which is why oil and natural gas are going to be used for quite a while. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring, as there are supply concerns for many commodities such as oil, natural gas and coal. As many countries grapple with energy security and affordability issues, there is less emphasis on climate change. That's why the authors o

  • Talk TV: Piers Morgan attracts mixed reviews after network launch

    Some said the network got off to an "impressive start," but others said it was "mind-numbingly boring".

  • Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

    Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter with the stated aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech.” There's just one problem: The social platform has been down this road before, and it didn't end well. A decade ago, a Twitter executive dubbed the company “the free speech wing of the free speech party” to underscore its commitment to untrammeled freedom of expression. Subsequent events put that moniker to the test, as repressive regimes cracked down on

  • Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said Monday. The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery. Reports of a season-ending surgery first surfaced late last week, and he missed practices

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged lower in pre-market trading Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the earlier session as investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings.

  • Kathy Griffin calls Elon Musk a ‘Piers Morgan-level media thirsty white supremacist’ over Twitter sale

    Morgan retaliated with a retweet about Griffin’s 2017 Donald Trump severed head photograph

  • Trump insists he has no plans to rejoin Twitter even if Elon Musk reinstates his account

    The former president said Monday he would have no interest in rejoining Twitter even if his account were reinstated by Musk, insisting that he instead plans to stick with his fledgling social media network, Truth Social.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • Dogecoin price sky rockets after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

    ‘If only Elon bought Twitter every day,’ crypto founder says

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso