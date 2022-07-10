Elon Musk is a 'bulls--t artist,' Trump tells crowd at Alaska rally

Donald Trump and Sarah Palin Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had mislead him about his voting history.

"You know, Elon says he's never voted Republican, but I didn't know that because he told me that he voted for me, so he's another bull--t artist," Trump said. Musk tweeted on June 15 that his vote for Texas Republican Mayra Flores was the "first time I ever voted Republican." A few weeks earlier, the world's richest man seemed less sure of his own voting history, telling a tech summit crowd he was "not sure" if he had ever "voted for a Republican" but that he planned to vote Republican in the future.

Trump also described Musk's possibly defunct agreement to buy Twitter as "a mess" and said the deal would not go through, instead urging the crowd to use his own social networking app — Truth Social.

In addition to disparaging Musk, Trump praised former Gov. Sarah Palin (R), who is running for Alaska's at-large seat in the House of Representatives, and Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging moderate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Both candidates spoke briefly at the rally.

