Elon Musk Blasts Crony Bari Weiss for Disagreeing With Journalist Ban

Elon Musk has turned on the reporter he hand picked to “expose” Twitter’s content moderation decisions after she … criticized his content moderation decisions.

Writer Bari Weiss was hand-selected by Musk as one of the conduits for a multi-part expose, dubbed “The Twitter Files,” that purported to unveil a grand conspiracy by Twitter’s management to censor and suppress conservatives on the platform. The heavily cherry-picked information largely reiterated events and positions from Twitter’s management that were already public knowledge, but did shed some light on the mechanisms through which internal moderation tools were used by site moderators.

On Thursday, Musk suspended a slew of journalists from the platform. The Twitter owner accused them of posting “assassination coordinates” to his precise location in the course of their reporting on the suspension of software engineer Jack Sweeney, whose accounts tracked the movements of private aircraft between airports. There is no evidence to support Musk’s accusations.

Weiss tweeted on Friday that while “the old regime at Twitter is governed by its own whims and biases … it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem.” Weiss added that she opposed the abuse of content moderation tools in both cases, and called for the suspended journalists to be reinstated.

The old regime at Twitter governed by its own whims and biases and it sure looks like the new regime has the same problem. I oppose it in both cases. And I think those journalists who were reporting on a story of public importance should be reinstated. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 16, 2022

Musk was not pleased.

“What is your opinion,” Musk responded to Weiss. “Rather than rigorously pursuing truth, you are virtue-signaling to show that you are ‘good’ in the eyes of media elite to keep one foot in both worlds.”

Rather than rigorously pursuing truth, you are virtue-signaling to show that you are “good” in the eyes of media elite to keep one foot in both worlds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

In a tweet referencing an incident in which Musk alleged a man stalked a car his son was a passenger in, he questioned Weiss as to what “the consequence of doxxing someone’s real-time, exact location” should be. The data Sweeney worked with was publicly available aviation data, and no connection has been established between the alleged incident and his work. Despite this, Musk has seized on the incident and Sweeney’s work as a justification for a rule changes banning any and all mention of precise location data.

Twitter’s content moderation standards are becoming a mess where neo Nazi’s are allowed but posting federal aviation data isnt, but there’s one rule thats being plastered all across the website: Be nice to Elon Musk or else.

