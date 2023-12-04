Elon Musk is beefing with Paris Hilton now

Elon Musk (left) and Paris Hilton (right). Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Elon Musk says he didn't find the advertising campaign for Paris Hilton's cookware "super convincing."

Hilton's company suspended its ads on X a month after they announced an official partnership.

Musk has been on the warpath with advertisers of late as more companies pull ads from X.

It looks like Elon Musk is training his furor at advertisers on a brand new target — Paris Hilton.

Back in October, X's CEO Linda Yaccarino touted an official partnership between the platform and Hilton's company, 11:11 Media.

That partnership, however, appears to have been scuppered. Last month, Hilton's company pulled its ads from X amid concerns over the platform's antisemitic content.

The short-lived partnership appears to have ruffled Musk's feathers, because he's now slamming Hilton's advertising campaign on X.

"The ad campaign wasn't super convincing tbh," Musk wrote in an X post on Sunday, referencing the personal cookware line that Hilton was promoting. "I don't think Paris cooks a lot."

Besides advertising her cookware on X, Hilton has also promoted her products on Instagram and TikTok.

Advertisers like Disney and IBM have pulled their ads from X after Musk seemingly endorsed an antisemitic post.

Musk may have since apologized for his antisemitic post, but the billionaire hasn't hidden his anger and contempt for the advertisers who deserted X.

"If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Fuck. Yourself," Musk said at an interview at last week's The New York Times DealBook Summit.

"Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob, if you're in the audience, that's how I feel," Musk continued, referencing Disney's CEO Bob Iger, who had earlier spoken at the same event.

Representatives for Musk and Hilton did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider