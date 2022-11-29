Elon Musk backed by Fortnite maker in battle against 'menace to freedom' Apple - live updates

Elon Musk launched a tirade against Apple - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Elon Musk launched a tirade against Apple - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The maker of the Fortnite series of games has leapt to the defence of Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of threatening to pull the social network from its App Store.

Mr Musk attacked the iPhone maker with a flurry of tweets on Monday, saying the company had cut its Twitter advertising and threatened to bump the social network from Apple's App Store.

The SpaceX chief executive  asked whether Apple hated free speech, criticised its app fees and even pondered whether the tech giant might go after another of his companies, Tesla.

Mr Musk, 51, also posted a meme suggesting he planned to "go to war" rather than pay the 30pc fee.

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, which makes the hugely successful Fortnite series, issued his support, calling Apple "a menace to freedom worldwide".

In 2019, Epic sued Apple for anticompetitive behavior with its App Store, but a judge ruled largely in favour of the world’s most valuable company last year.

Both Epic and Apple are appealing the case after the judge also said Apple should allow developers to link customers to their own payment systems.

Mr Sweeney said: "Epic attempted to open discussions for five years, from 2015 to 2020. Apple would never talk. This is chronicled in the public record of the Epic v Apple antitrust trial.

"Apple is a menace to freedom worldwide. They maintain an illegal monopoly on app distribution, they use it to control American discourse, and they're endangering protesters in China by storing sensitive customer data in a state-owned data center [sic]."

07:20 AM

Good morning

Elon Musk's tumultuous month atop Twitter has already included firing most of the company's employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts.

Now he is embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple.

The billionaire attacked the iPhone maker with a flurry of tweets Monday, saying the company had cut its Twitter advertising and threatened to bump the social network from Apple's app store.

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney has rallied to support the Twitter owner, calling Apple "a menace to freedom".

1) Musk threatens ‘war’ with Apple over claims it is censoring free speech - Elon Musk has threatened to “go to war” with Apple after accusing the iPhone-maker of stifling free speech on Twitter and threatening to block its app

2) How Xi’s zero-Covid mismanagement left China’s economy on the brink - Unrest in Shanghai has rapidly grown into the worst protests against Beijing in decades

3) Ben Wright: We underestimate Beijing’s financial colonialism at our peril - It's hard not to form the conclusion that Beijing is deliberately setting debt traps for developing nations to stumble into

4) Private equity billionaire accused of rape in Epstein's mansion - Leon Black's lawyer called the claims 'categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money'

5) Millions of rural households will be forced to spend £13k on heat pumps - Rural homeowners could be forced to spend £13,000 on controversial heat pumps as “net zero” rules cause traditional oil heating systems to be banned

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks closed lower this morning after Wall Street stocks slumped on worries about China's zero-Covid policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.48pc, or 134.99 points, at 28,027.84, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.57pc, or 11.34 points, to 1,992.97.

Frustration over China's hardline Covid restrictions has sparked a weekend of rare protests nationwide, and security forces have filled the streets of major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Investors are also shifting their attention to a speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell this week, Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese property companies surged after the country's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms.

That helped Chinese blue chips jump almost 3pc, in the largest one-day rally in a month and a marked reversal of Monday's steep falls.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with gains of 1.8pc, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 3.9pc.

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for