Elon Musk backed by Fortnite maker in battle against 'menace to freedom' Apple - live updates

The maker of the Fortnite series of games has leapt to the defence of Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of threatening to pull the social network from its App Store.

Mr Musk attacked the iPhone maker with a flurry of tweets on Monday, saying the company had cut its Twitter advertising and threatened to bump the social network from Apple's App Store.

The SpaceX chief executive asked whether Apple hated free speech, criticised its app fees and even pondered whether the tech giant might go after another of his companies, Tesla.

Mr Musk, 51, also posted a meme suggesting he planned to "go to war" rather than pay the 30pc fee.

Tim Sweeney, the chief executive of Epic Games, which makes the hugely successful Fortnite series, issued his support, calling Apple "a menace to freedom worldwide".

In 2019, Epic sued Apple for anticompetitive behavior with its App Store, but a judge ruled largely in favour of the world’s most valuable company last year.

Both Epic and Apple are appealing the case after the judge also said Apple should allow developers to link customers to their own payment systems.

Mr Sweeney said: "Epic attempted to open discussions for five years, from 2015 to 2020. Apple would never talk. This is chronicled in the public record of the Epic v Apple antitrust trial.

"Apple is a menace to freedom worldwide. They maintain an illegal monopoly on app distribution, they use it to control American discourse, and they're endangering protesters in China by storing sensitive customer data in a state-owned data center [sic]."

Elon Musk's tumultuous month atop Twitter has already included firing most of the company's employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts.

Now he is embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple.

The billionaire attacked the iPhone maker with a flurry of tweets Monday, saying the company had cut its Twitter advertising and threatened to bump the social network from Apple's app store.

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney has rallied to support the Twitter owner, calling Apple "a menace to freedom".

