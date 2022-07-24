Elon Musk Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife Caused the Google Co-Founder to Cancel Investments in Tesla, SpaceX

Google co-founder Sergey Brin called off his investments in Elon Musk’s companies after discovering that the Tesla billionaire had an affair with Brin’s wife, Business Insider reported Sunday.

According to The Insider, upon learning of his wife Nicole Shanahan’s affair with Musk, Brin told his financial advisers to sell off all of his investments in Elon Musk companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

The affair last fall between Musk and Shanahan fractured Brin and Musk’s longtime friendship and prompted a divorce for Brin and Shanahan, which was filed by Brin in early January, Insider reported.

According to Insider, Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” in his filing for a dissolution of marriage with Shanahan.

Brin, a board member of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, previously invested $500,000 into Tesla in 2008. According to The New York Times, Google and Fidelity invested $1 billion in SpaceX in 2015.

The Journal has not obtained information regarding the size of potential other investments “or whether there have been any sales.”

Musk is the richest person in the world, worth an estimated $240 billion, while Brin ranks eighth, with $95 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk will also head to court in October for trying to call off the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, which he agreed to in April. The suit aims to force the sale and “compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions.”

The deal’s initial announcement sparked controversy regarding what the media mogul’s leadership might mean for the app. Media Matters for America, a liberal non-profit watchdog group, warned that Musk’s ownership “will open the floodgates of misinformation, hate and lies.”