Elon Musk accused of ‘covertly’ watering down protection for trans people on Twitter

Elon Musk has been accused of “covertly” tearing up a Twitter policy designed to protect transgender people from harassment.

The social network quietly removed a section from its hateful conduct policy, which forbade users from deliberate misgendering or “deadnaming” trans users.

Deadnaming is where someone calls a transgender person by the name they were given at birth, rather than the name and gender they now identify with.

Misgendering is where a person refers to someone using pronouns that do not reflect their gender identity.

Twitter’s previous policy on hateful conduct included a section that barred repeated “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals”.

According to an archived version of Twitter’s policy, which bans attacks on protected categories, the rule was scrubbed on April 8 without announcement.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president of advocacy group GLAAD, said: “Twitter’s decision to covertly roll back its longtime policy is the latest example of just how unsafe the company is for users and advertisers alike.”

Kelley Robinson, of the gay and trans rights group Human Rights Campaign, called the change “despicable”.

Rival social networks, such as TikTok, still include specific blocks on misgendering and deadnaming in their policies.

While Twitter removed the exception for misgendering from its rules, the Telegraph found it was still an option when reporting accounts, along with sexist stereotypes.

Advocacy groups have accused Mr Musk of watering down hate speech protections on Twitter since he took over the website by rolling back bans on thousands of accounts previously barred for breaking its rules.

They have called for advertisers to boycott the social network in response.

Mr Musk has insisted he has made changes to protect free expression online. The billionaire was approached for comment.

On Monday, the billionaire moved to limit the spread of hate speech posts by adding a new label on Twitter. Posts identified as including hateful material will have a disclaimer saying they may violate the social network’s rules and have their visibility limited by the company’s algorithm.

Debates over gender identity have proved a flashpoint in the culture wars on both sides of the Atlantic and led to several fierce legal battles over whether “misgendering” may be protected under free speech or equality rules.

In the US, the government's employment commission states that attempts to “intentionally and repeatedly” use the wrong name or pronouns at work could be unlawful in the workplace, although mistakes are unlikely to break employment rules.

In the UK, transgender identities are protected characteristics under hate crime legislation.

An employment tribunal ruled last year that gender critical beliefs – the assertion that sex is a fact of biology and cannot be changed – were protected under the equalities act.

However, the judgement added the ruling does not mean “those with gender-critical beliefs can 'misgender' trans persons with impunity”.