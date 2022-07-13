Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover was ‘an elaborate joke’, lawsuit claims

Elon Musk

Twitter has accused Elon Musk of treating his $44bn takeover of the company like an “elaborate joke”, as the tech company’s lawyers seek to use the Tesla billionaire’s own tweets against him in court.

A 62-page legal filing to the Chancery Court in Delaware, filed overnight, was littered with Mr Musk’s tweets and public statements, which Twitter claims show his “bad faith”.

Mr Musk strong-armed the company into agreeing to a sale, pushing through the deal on “seller friendly” terms, before quickly getting cold feet as tech stocks collapsed, Twitter argues.

“The value of Musk’s stake in Tesla, the anchor of his personal wealth, has declined by more than $100bn from its November 2021 peak,” Twitter’s lawyers claimed in their filing. “So Musk wants out.” Tesla’s shares have fallen close to 40pc since the deal was announced in April.

Twitter now hopes it can use the courts to force Mr Musk to go through with his takeover.

The Tesla billionaire’s lawyers announced he was walking away from the deal on Friday, just three months after Mr Musk offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, a 38pc premium at the time.

Mr Musk’s representatives claimed Twitter had not been upfront about the number of “bots” - fake accounts - on the social network.

But Twitter claimed in its filing that Mr Musk had been working to torpedo the deal for weeks, despite knowing his actions “wreaked havoc on the trading price of Twitter’s stock and could have serious consequences for the deal”.

The social network said it had provided ample detail about fake accounts, more than it was required to under the terms of the merger.

Twitter’s lawyers included copies of 13 tweets from Mr Musk about the deal, several of which “violated his obligations under the merger agreement” not to disparage Twitter, lawyers argue.

Among the posts cited were Mr Musk’s Tweet on May 13 that the deal was “on hold”. He had not notified the Twitter board he planned to send the tweet, the filing claims.

Another message, posted on May 17, included the claim that Twitter was made up of “20pc fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher”. Twitter estimates around 5pc of accounts on the social network are spam.

In other Tweets, Mr Musk appeared to encourage US regulators to launch an investigation into Twitter.

The filing also reveals the increasingly hostile private back-and-forth between Twitter’s leadership and Musk as the deal began to unravel. At one point, Musk messaged Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal: “Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop.”

The legal salvo sets the stage for a bitter court battle in Delaware, which could begin as soon as September. Twitter, which has seen its share price plummet to around $34 per share, has said it intends to force Mr Musk to go through with the terms of the merger agreement.

The Delaware court has the power to force the transaction to take place, and has done so in prior cases. A settlement or damages are also possibilities.

After Twitter’s legal filing was published, Mr Musk commented: “Oh the irony lol.”

“Twitter's board is holding Musk's feet to the fire to finish the deal at the agreed upon price,” says Dan Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Raffi Melkonian, a partner at the law firm Wright, Close & Barger, said of Twitter's filing: “Is it good when at least 20 paragraphs of a complaint against you are your own Tweets? Musk has just caused himself so much trouble by not being able to keep his mouth shut.”

John Colley, associate dean at Warwick Business School, said: “It seems unlikely that Musk has legal grounds to withdraw, especially as the issue with fake accounts was well established before he launched his offer. His disparaging remarks suggest that even he may realise that.”