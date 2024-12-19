Elon faces Long Beach State, aims to stop 3-game skid
Elon Phoenix (4-5) at Long Beach State Beach (5-4, 2-0 Big West)
Long Beach, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Elon heads into the matchup with Long Beach State after losing three straight games.
The Beach are 3-1 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Rachel Loobie leads the Beach with 6.7 rebounds.
The Phoenix have gone 1-4 away from home. Elon is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.
Long Beach State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 58.9 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 76.9 Long Beach State allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Beach.
Raven Preston is averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Phoenix.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press