Elon cruises past North Carolina Central 42-19 to snap a 5-game nonconference losing streak

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, TJ Thomas Jr. rushed for 152 yards and another score, and Elon cruised past North Carolina Central 41-19 on Saturday to snap a five-game nonconference losing streak.

Elon (1-1), which was coming off a 26-3 season-opening loss to Duke, raced to a 24-0 lead against NCCU in a return to Durham, North Carolina.

Downing opened the scoring on a 19-yard completion to Jamarien Dalton midway through the first quarter. Thomas highlighted a 14-point second quarter on a 74-yard scoring run and Rushawn Baker had a 2-yarder.

NCCU got on the board late in the third when J’Mari Taylor capped a four-play, 44-yard drive with a 2-yard score to make it 24-6 before a failed two-point conversion attempt. The Eagles scored again less than three minutes later on Walker Harris' 30-yard connection with Joaquin Davis to get within 24-13 early in the fourth.

Jack Berkowitz answered with a 46-yard field goal to make it 27-13 and less than a minute later Jesse Powell II returned an interception 40 yards for another score.

Harris was 16 of 24 for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for North Carolina Central (1-1). J’Mari Taylor carried 14 times for 54 yards and a score. Chris Mosley had an 80-yard TD run in the fourth.

It was Elon's first nonconference road win since defeating Wofford 26-0 on Sept. 10, 2022. The win over NCCU moved coach Tony Trisciani’s career record over .500 at 27-26.

