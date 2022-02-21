Eloise Von Velvet Awarded Guinness World Record For Most Studio Ghibli Items Collected

Guinness World Records has just announced a new holder for the most Studio Ghibli items collected.

Eloise Jéglot, also known by her model name Eloise Von Velvet and Ghibli collector name ghibli.fan.france, has been awarded the status for her 1,496 items owned. Releasing a video interview with the announcement, Guinness World Records covers her favorite pieces and what she looks for when collecting items from Studio Ghibli.

Comparing herself to Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service, Jéglot goes on to describe that everything from the clothing, architecture, and music from the films is what captivates her and encourages her to continue to grow her collection.

Check out her massive collection in the video above.

