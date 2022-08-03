ElNahas beats Canadian teammate Reyes for gold in Commonwealth men's judo

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada has captured gold and silver in judo on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games.

Shady ElNahas of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Kyle Reyes of Brampton, Ont., for gold in the men's 100-kilogram class.

ElNahas — who pronounces his first name SHADD-ee — narrowly lost out on a bronze medal at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

His brother Mohab won judo bronze a day earlier in Birmingham.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had an incorrect spelling of ElNahas.