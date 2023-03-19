Elmos Semiconductor's (ETR:ELG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (ETR:ELG) has announced that the dividend on 15th of May will be increased to €0.75, which will be 15% higher than last year's payment of €0.65 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 0.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Elmos Semiconductor's stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Elmos Semiconductor's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Elmos Semiconductor was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Elmos Semiconductor Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.25 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.65. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Elmos Semiconductor has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Elmos Semiconductor analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

