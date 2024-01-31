Elmo responds to outpouring of angst on social media

After Elmo asked how everybody was doing on X, users responded with a torrent of trauma

How is everybody doing? The answer, it seems, is not great.

When Elmo, the Muppet, innocently asked people how they were on X (formerly Twitter), thousands of users replied, sharing their grief and despair.

The Sesame Street character has now responded, saying he's "glad he asked" and posting the hashtag "#EmotionalWellBeing".

US President Joe Biden agreed, posting: "Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other."

It all began with a casual question, posed by the much-loved children's TV character on Monday morning.

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?" he asked on X.

Cue a collective breakdown by the internet.

"Elmo I'm suffering from existential dread over here," wrote one user.

"Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life," another wrote.

"The world is burning around us, Elmo," said YouTuber Steven McInerney.

Celebrities such as actress Rachel Zegler joined in, saying she was "resisting the urge to tell Elmo that I am kinda sad".

Perhaps the timing of Elmo's question was to blame.

It was never going to end well, to ask such a question on a Monday morning in January, at the end of a month that many people feel has gone on forever.

But the furry red-haired Muppet was not fazed by everyone dumping their troubles on him.

Taking to X on Tuesday night, he wrote: "Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing."

Other Sesame Street characters also spoke up to support their friend.

The Cookie Monster wrote: "Me here to talk it out whenever you want. Me will also supply cookies. #EmotionalWellBeing"

Ernie's best friend Bert added: "I'm here if you ever need a shoulder to lean on. I'll make us both a warm cup of tea."

Sesame Street also waded in, sharing a link to mental health resources on its official X account.

And Elmo's efforts to support people's emotional wellbeing were praised by President Biden himself, who said he agreed with the puppet.

"I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days," the president wrote on X.

"We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it

"Even though it's hard, you're never alone."