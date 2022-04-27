Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

Elmira Savings Bank NY (The)
·13 min read
Elmira Savings Bank NY (The)
Elmira Savings Bank NY (The)

ELMIRA, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)

Highlights

  • Net income was $1,168,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1,204,000 for the same period in 2021.

  • Diluted earnings per share were $.33 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $.34 per share for the same period in 2021.

  • Return on average assets was .76% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and .75% for the same period in 2021.

  • Return on average equity was 7.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 7.93% for the same period in 2021.

"Earnings per share and return on assets are consistent with last year’s first quarter, as we work diligently towards the merger and integration with Community Bank, N.A, which is expected to take place in the second quarter," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO.

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,168,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $36,000 or 3.0% from the $1,204,000 recorded for the same period in 2021. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in net interest income of $399,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $1,038,000, offset by a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $150,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1,177,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $74,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were both $.33 per share compared to $.34 per share for both for the same period in 2021.

The decrease in noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting lower levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflects lower levels of salaries and benefits, occupancy expense, and all other expense categories. The lower levels of salaries and benefits and all other expense categories relate to staffing reductions and controlled spending reductions leading up to the upcoming merger.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 3.46% compared to 3.57% for the first quarter of 2021. The yield on average earning assets was 3.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.29% for the same period in 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Assets

Total assets decreased $18.9 million or 3.0% to $613.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $632.2 million at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable decreased 1.4% to $457.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $470,000 from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and cash and cash equivalents decreased by $10.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The decrease in cash resulted primarily from a $17.6 million decrease in deposits.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.83% at March 31, 2022, and 0.70% at December 31, 2021. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was .05% and .03% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and 1.21% at December 31, 2021.

Liabilities

Deposits totaled $523.4 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $17.6 million or 3.3% from the December 31, 2021 total of $541.0 million. Borrowed funds decreased by $2.0 million from December 31, 2021 to $20.0 million at March 31, 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $677,000 to $64.7 million at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $18.16 at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.02 at December 31, 2021. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $613.4 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

On October 4, 2021, Elmira Savings Bank, in a joint press release with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU), announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System’s bank subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. for approximately $82.8 million in cash. Community Bank System, with reported assets of over $15.3 billion, is headquartered in DeWitt, New York and is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. On December 14, 2021, at a Special Shareholders Meeting the shareholders of Elmira Savings Bank approved the merger with more than 98% of the votes cast in favor of the merger. On April 22, 2022, Community Bank, N.A. announced that it had received regulatory approvals to complete its merger with Elmira Savings Bank. The acquisition is expected to be complete effective close of business May 13, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

90,905

$

99,785

-8.9

%

Federal funds sold and other short-term investments

195

2,058

-90.5

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

91,100

101,843

-10.5

%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

3,639

4,109

-11.4

%

Securities held to maturity - fair value $5,982

at March 31, 2022, and $6,315 at December 31, 2021

5,992

6,080

-1.4

%

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost

7,975

8,087

-1.4

%

Loans held for sale

435

2,374

-81.7

%

Loans receivable

457,900

464,246

-1.4

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

5,569

5,620

-0.9

%

Net loans

452,331

458,626

-1.4

%

Premises and equipment, net

16,397

15,558

5.4

%

Bank-owned life insurance

16,019

15,914

0.7

%

Accrued interest receivable

1,376

1,380

-0.3

%

Goodwill

12,320

12,320

0.0

%

Other assets

5,787

5,941

-2.6

%

Total assets

$

613,371

$

632,232

-3.0

%

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

$

523,402

$

540,999

-3.3

%

Borrowings

20,000

22,000

-9.1

%

Other liabilities

5,315

5,256

1.1

%

Total liabilities

548,717

568,255

-3.4

%

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021

9,700

9,700

0.0

%

Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,651,426 shares issued and 3,557,543 outstanding

at March 31, 2022 and 3,641,487 shares issued and 3,547,604 outstanding at December 31, 2021

3,651

3,641

0.3

%

Additional paid-in capital

54,551

54,421

0.2

%

Retained earnings

8,922

8,288

7.6

%

Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(12,202

)

(12,202

)

0.0

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(18

)

79

-122.8

%

Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity

64,604

63,927

1.1

%

Noncontrolling interest

50

50

0.0

%

Total shareholders' equity

64,654

63,977

1.1

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

613,371

$

632,232

-3.0

%


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands, except for per share data)

2022

2021

% Change

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

4,338

$

5,212

-16.8

%

Interest and dividends on securities

Taxable

112

143

-21.7

%

Non-taxable

62

69

-10.1

%

Total interest and dividend income

4,512

5,424

-16.8

%

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits

250

725

-65.5

%

Interest on borrowings

140

178

-21.3

%

Total interest expense

390

903

-56.8

%

Net interest income

4,122

4,521

-8.8

%

Provision for loan losses

-

150

-100.0

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,122

4,371

-5.7

%

Noninterest income:

Service fees

302

308

-1.9

%

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

255

1,211

-78.9

%

Other service fees

201

210

-4.3

%

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

105

101

4.0

%

Other

24

95

-74.7

%

Total noninterest income

887

1,925

-53.9

%

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and benefits

1,761

2,307

-23.7

%

Net occupancy

412

626

-34.2

%

Equipment

390

442

-11.8

%

Marketing and public relations

92

241

-61.8

%

Professional fees

87

147

-40.8

%

Other

781

937

-16.6

%

Total noninterest expense

3,523

4,700

-25.0

%

Income before income taxes

1,486

1,596

-6.9

%

Income taxes

318

392

-18.9

%

Net income

1,168

1,204

-3.0

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank

$

1,168

$

1,204

-3.0

%

Basic earnings per share

$

0.33

$

0.34

-2.9

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.33

$

0.34

-2.9

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,533,077

3,514,650

0.5

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,560,126

3,515,256

1.3

%

Dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

0.0

%


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(Dollars in Thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

ASSETS:

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Loans

$

458,353

$

4,338

3.80

%

$

485,646

$

5,212

4.31

%

Short-term investments

1,781

-

0.06

617

-

0.02

Securities

18,025

174

3.89

21,267

212

4.01

Total interest-earning assets

478,159

4,512

3.79

507,530

5,424

4.29

Noninterest-earning assets

143,931

140,728

TOTAL ASSETS

$

622,090

$

648,258

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits

$

414,018

$

250

0.24

$

436,731

$

725

0.67

Borrowings

21,978

140

2.55

26,933

178

2.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

435,996

390

0.36

463,664

903

0.79

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

121,433

123,014

Shareholders' equity

64,661

61,580

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

622,090

$

648,258

Interest rate spread

3.43

%

3.50

%

Net interest income/margin

$

4,122

3.46

%

$

4,521

3.57

%


Quarter Ended

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Operating Data

Net income

$

1,168

$

1,102

$

1,511

$

1,402

$

1,204

Net interest income

4,122

4,437

4,708

4,340

4,521

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

150

Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains

887

1,158

1,564

1,347

1,925

Non-interest expense

3,523

4,187

4,307

3,904

4,700

Performance Statistics

Net interest margin

3.46

%

3.65

%

3.81

%

3.48

%

3.57

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.76

%

0.69

%

0.92

%

0.86

%

0.75

%

Annualized return on average equity

7.32

%

6.82

%

9.49

%

9.03

%

7.93

%

Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.14

%

0.06

%

0.03

%

Net charge-offs

52

7

164

74

40

Efficiency ratio

70.3

%

74.8

%

68.7

%

68.6

%

72.9

%

Per Share Data

Basic earnings per share

$

0.33

$

0.31

$

0.43

$

0.40

$

0.34

Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.31

0.43

0.40

0.34

Dividend declared per share

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Book value

18.16

18.02

17.86

17.57

17.34

Common stock price:

High

23.00

23.22

14.75

15.05

15.96

Low

22.69

13.50

12.80

13.23

11.48

Close

22.93

22.84

13.34

14.31

13.50

Weighted average common shares:

Basic

3,533

3,526

3,522

3,519

3,515

Fully diluted

3,560

3,553

3,524

3,520

3,515

End-of-period common shares:

Issued

3,651

3,641

3,641

3,641

3,636

Treasury

94

94

94

94

94

Financial Condition Data:

General

Total assets

$

613,371

$

632,232

$

643,596

$

648,686

$

659,333

Loans, net

452,331

458,626

458,631

465,271

476,383

Intangibles

12,320

12,320

12,320

12,320

12,320

Total deposits

523,402

540,999

544,763

551,245

562,893

Noninterest-bearing

115,680

122,268

118,511

121,534

121,101

Savings

99,642

97,479

95,299

93,351

87,228

NOW

109,999

112,519

114,514

111,343

111,414

Money Market

30,233

34,626

36,577

32,624

35,011

Time deposits

167,848

174,107

179,862

192,393

208,139

Total interest-bearing deposits

407,722

418,731

426,252

429,711

441,792

Shareholders' equity

64,654

63,977

63,396

62,375

61,462

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets

$

4,173

$

3,675

$

3,645

$

5,023

$

5,602

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.68

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

0.77

%

0.85

%

Allowance for loan losses

5,569

5,620

5,627

5,791

5,865

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.22

%

1.21

%

1.21

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

Allowance for loan losses to

non-performing loans

148.98

%

174.37

%

175.95

%

116.12

%

108.63

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.83

%

0.70

%

0.70

%

1.07

%

1.13

%

Capitalization

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.54

%

10.12

%

9.85

%

9.62

%

9.32

%


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change