Elmira Savings Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings
ELMIRA, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)
Highlights
Net income was $1,168,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1,204,000 for the same period in 2021.
Diluted earnings per share were $.33 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $.34 per share for the same period in 2021.
Return on average assets was .76% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and .75% for the same period in 2021.
Return on average equity was 7.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 7.93% for the same period in 2021.
"Earnings per share and return on assets are consistent with last year’s first quarter, as we work diligently towards the merger and integration with Community Bank, N.A, which is expected to take place in the second quarter," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO.
Net Income
Net income totaled $1,168,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $36,000 or 3.0% from the $1,204,000 recorded for the same period in 2021. This decrease was the net result of a decrease in net interest income of $399,000 and a decrease in noninterest income of $1,038,000, offset by a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $150,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1,177,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $74,000.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were both $.33 per share compared to $.34 per share for both for the same period in 2021.
The decrease in noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting lower levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflects lower levels of salaries and benefits, occupancy expense, and all other expense categories. The lower levels of salaries and benefits and all other expense categories relate to staffing reductions and controlled spending reductions leading up to the upcoming merger.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 3.46% compared to 3.57% for the first quarter of 2021. The yield on average earning assets was 3.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.29% for the same period in 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 0.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Assets
Total assets decreased $18.9 million or 3.0% to $613.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $632.2 million at December 31, 2021. Loans receivable decreased 1.4% to $457.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $470,000 from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and cash and cash equivalents decreased by $10.7 million from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The decrease in cash resulted primarily from a $17.6 million decrease in deposits.
Nonperforming Loans
Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.83% at March 31, 2022, and 0.70% at December 31, 2021. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was .05% and .03% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2022 and 1.21% at December 31, 2021.
Liabilities
Deposits totaled $523.4 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $17.6 million or 3.3% from the December 31, 2021 total of $541.0 million. Borrowed funds decreased by $2.0 million from December 31, 2021 to $20.0 million at March 31, 2022.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders’ equity increased $677,000 to $64.7 million at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $18.16 at March 31, 2022, compared to $18.02 at December 31, 2021. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $613.4 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
On October 4, 2021, Elmira Savings Bank, in a joint press release with Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU), announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System’s bank subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. for approximately $82.8 million in cash. Community Bank System, with reported assets of over $15.3 billion, is headquartered in DeWitt, New York and is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. On December 14, 2021, at a Special Shareholders Meeting the shareholders of Elmira Savings Bank approved the merger with more than 98% of the votes cast in favor of the merger. On April 22, 2022, Community Bank, N.A. announced that it had received regulatory approvals to complete its merger with Elmira Savings Bank. The acquisition is expected to be complete effective close of business May 13, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.
For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York 14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
90,905
$
99,785
-8.9
%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
195
2,058
-90.5
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
91,100
101,843
-10.5
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
3,639
4,109
-11.4
%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $5,982
at March 31, 2022, and $6,315 at December 31, 2021
5,992
6,080
-1.4
%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
7,975
8,087
-1.4
%
Loans held for sale
435
2,374
-81.7
%
Loans receivable
457,900
464,246
-1.4
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
5,569
5,620
-0.9
%
Net loans
452,331
458,626
-1.4
%
Premises and equipment, net
16,397
15,558
5.4
%
Bank-owned life insurance
16,019
15,914
0.7
%
Accrued interest receivable
1,376
1,380
-0.3
%
Goodwill
12,320
12,320
0.0
%
Other assets
5,787
5,941
-2.6
%
Total assets
$
613,371
$
632,232
-3.0
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
523,402
$
540,999
-3.3
%
Borrowings
20,000
22,000
-9.1
%
Other liabilities
5,315
5,256
1.1
%
Total liabilities
548,717
568,255
-3.4
%
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021
9,700
9,700
0.0
%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,651,426 shares issued and 3,557,543 outstanding
at March 31, 2022 and 3,641,487 shares issued and 3,547,604 outstanding at December 31, 2021
3,651
3,641
0.3
%
Additional paid-in capital
54,551
54,421
0.2
%
Retained earnings
8,922
8,288
7.6
%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(12,202
)
(12,202
)
0.0
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(18
)
79
-122.8
%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
64,604
63,927
1.1
%
Noncontrolling interest
50
50
0.0
%
Total shareholders' equity
64,654
63,977
1.1
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
613,371
$
632,232
-3.0
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,338
$
5,212
-16.8
%
Interest and dividends on securities
Taxable
112
143
-21.7
%
Non-taxable
62
69
-10.1
%
Total interest and dividend income
4,512
5,424
-16.8
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
250
725
-65.5
%
Interest on borrowings
140
178
-21.3
%
Total interest expense
390
903
-56.8
%
Net interest income
4,122
4,521
-8.8
%
Provision for loan losses
-
150
-100.0
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,122
4,371
-5.7
%
Noninterest income:
Service fees
302
308
-1.9
%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
255
1,211
-78.9
%
Other service fees
201
210
-4.3
%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
105
101
4.0
%
Other
24
95
-74.7
%
Total noninterest income
887
1,925
-53.9
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
1,761
2,307
-23.7
%
Net occupancy
412
626
-34.2
%
Equipment
390
442
-11.8
%
Marketing and public relations
92
241
-61.8
%
Professional fees
87
147
-40.8
%
Other
781
937
-16.6
%
Total noninterest expense
3,523
4,700
-25.0
%
Income before income taxes
1,486
1,596
-6.9
%
Income taxes
318
392
-18.9
%
Net income
1,168
1,204
-3.0
%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank
$
1,168
$
1,204
-3.0
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.34
-2.9
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.34
-2.9
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,533,077
3,514,650
0.5
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,560,126
3,515,256
1.3
%
Dividends per share
$
0.15
$
0.15
0.0
%
ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(Dollars in Thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
ASSETS:
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Loans
$
458,353
$
4,338
3.80
%
$
485,646
$
5,212
4.31
%
Short-term investments
1,781
-
0.06
617
-
0.02
Securities
18,025
174
3.89
21,267
212
4.01
Total interest-earning assets
478,159
4,512
3.79
507,530
5,424
4.29
Noninterest-earning assets
143,931
140,728
TOTAL ASSETS
$
622,090
$
648,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
$
414,018
$
250
0.24
$
436,731
$
725
0.67
Borrowings
21,978
140
2.55
26,933
178
2.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
435,996
390
0.36
463,664
903
0.79
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
121,433
123,014
Shareholders' equity
64,661
61,580
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
622,090
$
648,258
Interest rate spread
3.43
%
3.50
%
Net interest income/margin
$
4,122
3.46
%
$
4,521
3.57
%
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Operating Data
Net income
$
1,168
$
1,102
$
1,511
$
1,402
$
1,204
Net interest income
4,122
4,437
4,708
4,340
4,521
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
150
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
887
1,158
1,564
1,347
1,925
Non-interest expense
3,523
4,187
4,307
3,904
4,700
Performance Statistics
Net interest margin
3.46
%
3.65
%
3.81
%
3.48
%
3.57
%
Annualized return on average assets
0.76
%
0.69
%
0.92
%
0.86
%
0.75
%
Annualized return on average equity
7.32
%
6.82
%
9.49
%
9.03
%
7.93
%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.14
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
Net charge-offs
52
7
164
74
40
Efficiency ratio
70.3
%
74.8
%
68.7
%
68.6
%
72.9
%
Per Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
0.43
$
0.40
$
0.34
Diluted earnings per share
0.33
0.31
0.43
0.40
0.34
Dividend declared per share
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Book value
18.16
18.02
17.86
17.57
17.34
Common stock price:
High
23.00
23.22
14.75
15.05
15.96
Low
22.69
13.50
12.80
13.23
11.48
Close
22.93
22.84
13.34
14.31
13.50
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
3,533
3,526
3,522
3,519
3,515
Fully diluted
3,560
3,553
3,524
3,520
3,515
End-of-period common shares:
Issued
3,651
3,641
3,641
3,641
3,636
Treasury
94
94
94
94
94
Financial Condition Data:
General
Total assets
$
613,371
$
632,232
$
643,596
$
648,686
$
659,333
Loans, net
452,331
458,626
458,631
465,271
476,383
Intangibles
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
12,320
Total deposits
523,402
540,999
544,763
551,245
562,893
Noninterest-bearing
115,680
122,268
118,511
121,534
121,101
Savings
99,642
97,479
95,299
93,351
87,228
NOW
109,999
112,519
114,514
111,343
111,414
Money Market
30,233
34,626
36,577
32,624
35,011
Time deposits
167,848
174,107
179,862
192,393
208,139
Total interest-bearing deposits
407,722
418,731
426,252
429,711
441,792
Shareholders' equity
64,654
63,977
63,396
62,375
61,462
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets
$
4,173
$
3,675
$
3,645
$
5,023
$
5,602
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.68
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.77
%
0.85
%
Allowance for loan losses
5,569
5,620
5,627
5,791
5,865
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.22
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans
148.98
%
174.37
%
175.95
%
116.12
%
108.63
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.83
%
0.70
%
0.70
%
1.07
%
1.13
%
Capitalization
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.54
%
10.12
%
9.85
%
9.62
%
9.32
%