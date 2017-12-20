Ellis, Henry lead SIU-Edwardsville past Chicago State 88-76

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Christian Ellis and Jalen Henry scored 19 points apiece and SIU-Edwardsville pulled away for an 88-76 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Jaylen McCoy added 17 points, on 5-of-6 shooting with four 3-pointers, and Daniel Kinchen had 15 for SIUE (4-6) in a battle of the Cougars.

SIUE shot 72 percent, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and went 11 of 15 from the foul line in the second half. The Cougars stretched a 37-33 lead at the break to as many as 16.

Glen Burns had 18 points and Deionte Simmons 17 for Chicago State (2-13), which has lost nine straight and has yet to beat a Division I team.

Chicago State tied the game twice early in the second half but after the second time, SIUE scored 10 points with Ellis making two baskets and Kinchen and McCoy hitting 3s. Henry's back-to-back jumpers made it 72-55 with 7:54 left. Chicago State got it back to 11 but SIUE scored its final 11 points from the foul line.