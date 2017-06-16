Ellis, Bullock suspended 5 games under NBA drug policy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: Monta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 119-114 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA's anti-drug program.

The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations.

The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a ''very serious matter'' and would be dealt with.

The 26-year-old Bullock averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension, but declined further comment.

---

