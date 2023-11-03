Elliott Whitehead: England back-rower to retire from internationals after final Test against Tonga

Canberra Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead will end his England career after Saturday's third Test series finale against Tonga in Leeds.

The 34-year-old back rower, who made his debut in a 2014 Four Nations loss to New Zealand, will win his 27th cap against the Pacific island nation.

Bradford-born Whitehead is expected to end his playing career in the National Rugby League with Raiders after 2024.

"It's the highest honour," Whitehead said of wearing England colours.

"I have had some really enjoyable moments representing my country, and some not so enjoyable but overall, I am really happy and proud of what I have accomplished on the international stage."

The former Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward was a success in Super League too across 177 appearances, before inspiring the English invasion of the Australian capital with his performances in 189 games, and guiding Canberra to a Grand Final in 2019.

John Bateman, Jordan Turner, George Williams, Ryan Sutton and now Morgan Smithies have all made the switch under Ricky Stuart, with Whitehead now as captain arguably the biggest success story along with ex-England team-mate Josh Hodgson.

Internationally, Whitehead has been a mainstay of the pack under Wayne Bennett and then Shaun Wane, playing in the 2017 and 2021 World Cups and winning Test series against New Zealand and Tonga.

He also featured and scored one of five tries in last year's dramatic World Cup semi-final against Samoa, when Stephen Crichton's drop-goal ended England's hopes.

Now, it is the likes of Smithies, Morgan Knowles, Matty Nicholson and other back-rowers waiting in the wings who Whitehead is keen to see progress.

"Now feels like the right time for me to step aside and let them take their opportunity," he added.

"I had considered international retirement last year, but I didn't want to go out on the World Cup semi-final defeat, but now I get to finish my England career with a series victory."

Story continues

England head coach Wane said: "Elliott is a born-leader and has shown incredible desire, passion and work ethic every time he has worn the England shirt. He is the very epitome of a 'Test match player.'

"It's been a genuine pleasure to have Elliott involved with this team during my time in charge and I know how much the younger members of the squad have benefitted from his presence.