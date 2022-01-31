Elliott, Vista Equity to buy software firm Citrix in $16.5 bln deal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management and investment firm Vista Equity Partners have agreed to buy Citrix Systems in a deal valued at $16.5 billion, the cloud computing company said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Elliott and Vista were nearing a $13 billion deal for Citrix, citing a person familiar with the matter, as they seek to tap the pandemic-driven boom in cloud computing. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)