Elliott leads Southern Illinois against North Dakota State after 21-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2)

Carbondale, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -7.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on North Dakota State after Elijah Elliott scored 21 points in Southern Illinois' 85-78 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Southern Illinois finished 19-13 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Salukis averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

North Dakota State finished 5-11 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Bison averaged 74.6 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press