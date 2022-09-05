The Elliott Group Hosts Massive 3-Day Sales Conference in Las Vegas With Brad Lea

The Elliott Group
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 2022 / The Elliott Group, a leading sales training company taking the world of sales by storm by delivering unrivaled results across the board, achieves yet another milestone as it threw one of the biggest and most explosive three-day sales conference in the world, co-hosted by international business icon and Top 10 influencer Brad Lea, and seasoned entrepreneurs Sam Taggert and Sean Meike.

The Elliott Group, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

The Elliott Group, founded by Andy Elliott, is at the forefront of the sales training industry, giving students the opportunity to master elite sales techniques. It equips its students with selling, closing, and negotiating skills that allow them to overcome any objections and guarantee sales every time. Above all, it shapes their mindset to aim for winning and take control of every situation, regardless of their products, services, or industry.

Sealing a partnership with Sam Taggert and Sean Meike, CEO of First Family Life, Andy Elliott, knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a significant impact. Joined with Brad Lea, the four powerhouses produced a moment in time that set the internet ablaze and gathered thousands of people from all walks of life at the M Casino in Las Vegas, all sharing their passion for sales.

The three-day sales conference generated quite the buzz in the digital space and effectively gathered like-minded people in one avenue. Led by The Elliott Group, the event successfully fulfilled its mission to further push the boundaries in the sales training industry and deliver fresh ideas set to change thousands of lives.

"It's not what you say about you. It's what others say about what and who your brand and conference is. Many can throw a conference, but not everyone can through such a life-changing event like this group, and it's clear if you just turn your phone on what everyone is saying they experienced," said Evan Macklin, Vice President of Sales at The Elliott Group.

Individually, Andy Elliott, Brad Lea, Sam Taggert, and Sean Meike have coached and empowered thousands of people, with as many success stories backing up their names in the industry. Together, they envisioned not only another sales conference where they share their expertise with others but aimed to create an environment where people could feel they belonged. The Vegas sales conference is a testament to how these four brilliant minds wanted to create a much bigger impact than what they have done as individuals.

Andy Elliott is particularly known for his high-powered sales team, elite skills, and igniting fire and passion wherever he goes. The man has singlehandedly propelled The Elliott Group to the top of its industry, setting the bar higher for others who want to follow suit. Combining his power with Brad Lea, a man known for his massive and charismatic speaking engagements on some of the biggest stages in the entrepreneurial world, along with the expertise of Sam Tagget and Sean Meike, the sales conference witnessed a recipe for greatness.

Achieving another victory worthy of the books, The Elliot Group aims to continually create more experiences at the sales conference across the country and empower more lives. Ready to address bigger audiences, the sales coach and authority guarantees that this is just the beginning of many more to come.

