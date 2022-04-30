Elliott: Dustin Brown caps his memorable career as the 'poster child for the L.A. Kings'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Helene Elliott
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Kings
    Los Angeles Kings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Getzlaf
    Ryan Getzlaf
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Drew Doughty
    Drew Doughty
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Quick
    Jonathan Quick
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
EL SEGUNDO, CA - APRIL 29: Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar and Jonathan Quick pose.
Kings teammates (from left) Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown, Anze Kopitar and Jonathan Quick pose before Brown's retirement news conference on Friday. (Juan Ocampo / NHLI via Getty Images)

Dustin Brown wasn’t the first person to arrive in Los Angeles with more hope than life experience, a shy teenager with a dream of becoming a star in a city that often humbles kids who were the best at whatever talent they’d developed in their hometown.

The twist on this classic Hollywood story is that Brown’s dream didn’t play out on a soundstage or in a recording studio. It unfolded on icy hockey rinks, where he became the top hitmaker in NHL history and set the tone for the two Stanley Cup championships that forever changed the Kings’ previously lamentable playoff saga.

The man who spoke confidently Friday about his decision to retire after the playoffs was light-years removed from the boy who was drafted by the Kings in 2003 and spoke with a mild speech impediment when he spoke at all.

Sitting beside his wife Nicole, his high school sweetheart in Ithaca, N.Y., and their four California-born kids, his teammates stood behind him wearing hoodies imprinted with his name and No. 23.

Brown was emotional but eloquent in saying he knew it was time to go after a club-record 18 seasons, 1,296 regular-season games, and a league-record 3,632 hits since the NHL began tracking them in the 2005-06 season.

The kids are 8 to 14 years old. He had missed too many birthdays, softball games and youth hockey games. He’s fortunate that he’s relatively healthy at 37, able to leave by choice and not by necessity.

“There was a lot of factors that had nothing to do with hockey to be honest with you,” he said at a news conference. “I was at a place where I’m proud of my accomplishments, I’m proud of this group here, too, and to just go to the playoffs helped. If we hadn’t made the playoffs this decision might have been a little more difficult for me to make.”

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, left, is greeted by members of the Kings.
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, left, is greeted by members of the Kings after the penultimate game of his NHL career on April 23. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Brown will make his eighth playoff appearance when the Kings face the Oilers in a first-round series that’s expected to start Monday in Edmonton. His teammates, who learned of his decision Thursday, said they want to win for him. He encouraged that rallying point — to a degree.

“I’d tell them that they are playing for me, but they are playing not only for me but for the guy next to them. And that’s I guess I’m just the guy next to them,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve always looked at it.”

He was much more than just another guy as their captain from 2008 until 2016 and a force of nature in his early years.

He peaked at 33 goals in 2007-08 and scored 20 or more goals six other times, most recently 22 in 2018-19. His hard but clean hit on Henrik Sedin in Game 3 of the Kings’ first-round playoff series against the Canucks in 2012 launched them to their first Cup title.

Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. (Juan Ocampo / NHLI via Getty Images)

“He was different. You could tell,” said Kings president Luc Robitaille, who was ending his Hall of Fame career as Brown was starting out. “He was almost built like a linebacker. He’d just run guys over. We’d never seen that. He could change the game at that time.”

Over the years, his physical play took a toll and his scoring declined. To continue their latest rebuild the Kings had to play their kids more. He had nine goals and 28 points in 64 games this season and missed a month after he severed the tip of a finger on March 12, an injury he feared might end his career before he’d planned. He returned in time for their playoff drive.

“What a career that was,” said Kopitar, who got the news from Brown in a group text with Jonathan Quick and Drew Doughty and insisted that Brown wear the captain’s "C" for Thursday’s regular-season finale. “You think of a perfect teammate, that’s the guy you want to look up to. And you think of a poster child for the L.A. Kings, that’s what he is. He showed that on the ice, off the ice.”

Kopitar, Doughty, and Quick will remain from the core of those Cup teams. But Brown’s exit in some ways ends a wonderful era for hockey in Southern California.

Starting with the Ducks’ championship in 2007 and through the Kings’ second title in 2014, the Cup came to the Southland three times in eight seasons. Hockey had an unprecedented moment in the spotlight here, with Brown and Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf at the center of ferocious battles highlighted by the Kings winning the teams’ only playoff series in 2014.

“Every sport you need an equal, right? He was a great player, and I played against a lot of great players through the years,” Brown said.

Getzlaf played in his next-to-last game against the Kings on April 23. Brown told him afterward, “I’m right behind you but I haven’t told anybody yet.”

Now, we all know and wish we didn’t.

“It’s been a pleasure playing against Dustin Brown. Despite being a Southern California rival, I have the utmost respect for what he brought as a leader both on and off the ice,” Getzlaf said. “I hope Dustin, Nicole and the Brown family enjoy their next chapter following retirement.”

Brown said he hasn’t discussed his long-term future with the Kings but he and Nicole — who runs the Jr. Kings program — plan to stay in the South Bay.

“Wherever the coming weeks take us I can end my career playing games that matter. I can walk away knowing I did my best and the Kings are in a better spot than when I first arrived,” he said.

Some dreams, as improbable as they seem, do come true.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • 'Just scratching the surface': Gary Trent Jr. on Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. discusses where he wants to improve during the offseason, the Raptors just getting started with their core and why he appreciates Toronto and the organization so much.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f