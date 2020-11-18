Elliott: New Angels GM Perry Minasian loves analytics, but plans to rely on intuition, too.

Helene Elliott
·5 min read
New Angels general manager Perry Minasian is introduced at a press conference.
New Angels general manager Perry Minasian is introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Angel Stadium. (Angels Baseball)

As a first-time general manager, Perry Minasian won’t bring the Angels a mastery of crisis management or a string of trade-deadline steals. But his resume includes an unusual experience that testifies to his love of baseball and the ethic he developed while he worked for his father as a clubhouse attendant for the Texas Rangers.  

“I had the pleasure of cleaning bathrooms before cleaning crews for eight years, so that was a lot of fun,” Minasian said of his unlikely first step up the ladder to the front office.  

His ascent peaked last week when he signed a four-year contract to shape a team that has lacked smart, strategic leadership almost as badly as it has lacked high-quality pitching.  

Minasian, 40, became the Angels’ fourth straight first-time GM. After five straight losing seasons and one playoff appearance in the last 11 seasons — a sweep at the hands of Kansas City in 2014 — it made sense the Angels would pursue an experienced hand. That they’d require someone who had previously revived a feeble farm system, a proven winner who could build a strong supporting cast around Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon and transform the team into a contender while each of those superstars is still in his prime. That window might not be open very long, adding urgency to the Angels getting this hire right.  

But Minasian, who steadily progressed from latrine duty to scouting, baseball operations roles and assistant GM jobs with the Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves, won over Angels owner Arte Moreno, club president John Carpino and manager Joe Maddon during mostly remote interviews with his enthusiasm, knowledge and insistence on communication. And he practices what he preaches.  

“I think my Zoom calls went over the time allotted,” Minasian said Tuesday during an introductory news conference at Angel Stadium. “If you start asking me baseball questions, you’d better take a seat and get comfortable. I love talking the game. I love talking about the different experiences I’ve had.”  

Moreno said the job drew about 40 applicants. He reviewed Zoom interviews when the field shrank to 18 or 20.

“I was surprised at the quality of all the candidates and the organizations they were coming from,” Moreno said.

The next cut left seven or eight candidates and led to more interviews.

“Those Zoom calls were anywhere from an hour and a half to I think Perry’s probably lasted two and a half or three hours,” Moreno said. He then met with Minasian, planning to spend an hour, but “ended up spending 3½ hours talking about his experience and what we were looking for and what the fit was, and it was sort of a team effort,” Moreno said.  

Maddon, speaking to Fox Sports West after the news conference, said he had reviewed the Zoom interviews and is still getting to know Minasian. But Maddon said they found common ground when it comes to blending analytics with old-time gut feelings.  

New Angels general manager Perry Minasian sits behind home plate at Angel Stadium.
New Angels general manager Perry Minasian sits behind home plate at Angel Stadium on Tuesday. (Angels Baseball)

“When you talk to him, philosophically, there’s a real alignment there,” Maddon said. “I’m not an extremist in any way shape or form. I believe in balance and I believe you need to balance the numbers with the heartbeat. There’s certain nights it’s going to be all about the heartbeat and there’s times that those numbers may possibly influence a decision in a good way. But you have to be able to balance this out. You can’t go one way or the other completely. We’ve already talked about that because I do believe in heartbeat…. For me, a lot of it has to do with planning, the balance between the heartbeat and the numbers.”  

Minasian doesn’t shy away from analytics but he plans to rely on intuition, too. “I do think my background is a little different than most. I’ve been in a big league clubhouse for 30-plus years of my lifetime. I’ve seen different clubs, I’ve seen different personalities, different players. I think that’s one of the advantages I’ll have,” he said.  

“I’ve been around enough to see a lot of different situations and what makes players tick and when they need a pat on the back or a hug or when they need to have a serious conversation with somebody. So I think that’s a feel component in me being around as long as I have. I feel like that’s one of my strong suits and it will come in handy.”  

As the playoffs began without the Angels’ participation, Carpino, in an unusually frank moment, said the organization wasn’t “doing it the right way,” and added, “You have to look in the mirror and find out what’s happening here that’s causing us not to be playing this week or deep into October.”

Trout, the coaching staff and Maddon contributed their input to the offseason analysis. The obvious explanation for their failures is their lack of pitching depth, a concern Minasian said will be “first and foremost,” along with filling out his staff and familiarizing himself with the organization’s personnel.  

“We’re going to be open to everything,” he said. “We’re going to try to make this team as good as it can be in any way, whether that’s offensively, defensively, on the mound, support staff, too. Anywhere we feel like we can gain a competitive advantage and improve our chances, our odds to win games, we’re going to do that.”  

Persuading Moreno to invest in the farm system also should be prominent on his to-do list. It was encouraging to hear Minasian say he wants to beef up employment, “whether that’s scouting, whether that’s analytics,” and he will push for that in future conversations.  

At least twice while he faced the TV cameras Minasian declared the Angels are on the cusp of doing great things. His enthusiasm rang true, but objective evaluation of their roster and prospects suggests otherwise. He’s asking the Angels to take a big step forward, but he has taken a few himself since his unlikely beginning. They will succeed or fail together.  

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Kyle Shanahan 'expects' Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2021, doesn't close door on change

    Kyle Shanahan largely backed his quarterback on Tuesday, but stopped short of making personnel promises for next season.

  • Jim Boeheim's son, Jimmy, transferring from Cornell after Ivy League shuts down winter sports

    The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Epstein steps down | FastCast

    Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs' president of baseball operations, plus Angels hire Perry Minasian as GM on this edition of FastCast

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 8 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

  • New Mexico State relocates to Phoenix to start season amid COVID-19 spikes

    The Aggies will stay in a hotel in Phoenix for five weeks to start the season while COVID-19 cases are spiking in New Mexico.

  • DeAndre Baker expected to sign with Chiefs after having robbery charges dropped

    The former first-round pick is apparently about to get another shot in the NFL.