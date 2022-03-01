Elliot's Lengthy Song Overshadowed These 9 Crucial "Euphoria" Plot Lines

Victoria Messina
·5 min read
Dominic Fike as Elliot in HBO&#39;s
Dominic Fike as Elliot in HBO's

Image Source: HBO
Of all the twists and turns in the "Euphoria" season-two finale, Elliot's drawn-out musical performance was one of the most puzzling. About a third of the way into the episode, Rue (Zendaya) visits Elliot (Dominic Fike) to make amends following her previous outburst, and he responds by singing her a song called "Little Star" . . . for a whopping three and a half minutes straight. Sure, the lyrics are touching, and we're certainly not discounting Fike's vocal talent, but the mid-episode concert took up far too much precious screen time. Every time we thought he was done, he opened his mouth to croon yet another verse.

There were countless other plot lines (and gaping plot holes) that merited more attention, and we've outlined them ahead in case creator Sam Levinson is seeking constructive feedback. It's safe to assume some of these topics will be addressed in season three of the HBO series, but can you blame us for wanting answers sooner rather than later?

Related: Hey "Euphoria," Let's Leave Cliffhanger Culture to the MCU

1. Maddy and Cassie's Showdown

The season-two finale finally gave us the Maddy (Alexia Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) fight we've been waiting for, but it wasn't quite as satisfying as anticipated. After chasing her off the stage at Lexi's play, Maddy slaps Cassie across the face and slams her head into a wall as payback for sleeping with Nate. We later see the aftermath of their brawl - Cassie has a bloody nose and her hair is a damn mess, and Maddy is icing her foot with a Coke can - but we personally wanted more from their tussle and subsequent conversation about Nate (Jacob Elordi). A heart-to-heart about men being trash could have been impactful and therapeutic for the former best friends.

2. The Status of Lexi and Fez's Relationship

Does Lexi (Maude Apatow) know that Fez (Angus Cloud) was arrested during the SWAT-team raid? Or does she just think he ghosted her by not showing up to the play? All we know is that she dedicates the second half of the play to him after taking note of his absence and doesn't bring him up again after that. As loyal Fexi shippers, we need answers, and we're hoping for the best.

Image Source: HBO via Giphy

3. Literally Anything Pertaining to Kat

Kat's (Barbie Ferreira) cumulative screen time in season two is basically the same length as Elliot's performance, and that doesn't sit well with us. She was a main character in season one, but the only lines she utters in the season finale are "No, no, no, Maddy, no!" and "No, no! Stop! Stop!" as Maddy chases Cassie around the auditorium stage. She could have at least chimed in on their discussion during the bathroom scene later, or maybe even congratulated Ethan on his performance in the play as an olive branch after their brutal breakup. Literally anything to bring us more Ferreira.

4. Also, Anything Pertaining to Jules

Jules (Hunter Schafer) is similarly sidelined in the finale: she only gets screen time when she intermittently glances at Rue during the play and when she tells Rue she loves and misses her. She doesn't mention cheating on Rue with Elliot, and we don't see her reflecting on that decision. It was a missed opportunity for such a beloved character.

5. What Happened to Fez After His Arrest

Fez has one hell of a tough time in the season finale. Not only does he witness that shocking death firsthand during the raid, but he's also shot in the leg and arrested. We could have used some reassurance of the beloved drug dealer's safety, but we're instead left with uncertainty of his whereabouts. Even a glimpse at him in the police car or in a jail cell would have sufficed.

6. Rue's Facial Expressions at the Play

Rue's facial expressions during Lexi's play serve as brief comedic relief in season two's final two episodes. Her reactions to the drama unfolding on stage are hilariously over the top and bring back a quirkiness and levity we haven't seen from Rue in a while. We would have preferred 13 more shots from the Rue reaction cam to the 13 repetitive verses from Elliot's song.

Image Source: HBO via Giphy

7. That Whole Laurie Situation

Laurie (Martha Kelly) is noticeably absent from "Euphoria" after episode five, and the finale would've been an opportune time to address her sex-trafficking plot line and the 10 grand Rue still owes her. While some fans were convinced that the villainous drug dealer would pop up in the final scene to snatch Rue, we're left with only questions regarding her current status - especially since Faye's attempt to frame her for Mouse's murder went awry.

8. Maddy's Future at East Highland High School

You might have missed it with all the juicy play drama going on, but Maddy hints at leaving East Highland High School in episode seven while talking to her boss, Samantha (Minka Kelly), during Theo's baseball game. It's brought up almost too casually - Maddy references leaving her babysitting gig, and Samantha's note to her says, "Don't look back" - but Maddy never brings up the matter with her actual friends. Her potential move to another school and possibly another town isn't addressed at all in the finale, so we're left wondering if perhaps Cassie and Nate's relationship will send her packing in season three.

9. Nate's Younger Brother

One of the most glaring unaddressed plot lines this season is Nate's mysterious younger brother. We catch a quick glimpse at him in a Jacobs family photo early on in season two, but his existence isn't mentioned again. It would have been nice for Levinson to offer some sort of hint at his identity to tide us over until season three, but alas - it's just another bullet on the list of plot holes.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Perry gets 400th goal, Lightning beat Oilers 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period. Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who were coming off a seven-day break. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. Connor McD

  • Auston Matthews takes NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs top Wild

    TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner. Matthew moved a goal ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. Alex Kerfoot

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Jokic, Barton help Nuggets to 128-110 win over Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110 on Thursday night. Jokic did the majority of his scoring in the first half and came up big late to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight. Jokic had eight points in the fourth quarter and fed Monte Morris for a layup that extended Denver’s lead to 116-100. He later made two free throws to