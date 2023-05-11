Elliot Page Revels In 'Transjoy' While Soaking Up The Sun

Actor Elliot Page said Wednesday he is experiencing unsurpassed happiness after his transition ― and he rocked a shirtless photo in the sun to reinforce his point.

The Oscar-nominated “Juno” star said he used to feel uncomfortable in his skin during warm weather and wore an oversize T-shirt to cover up.

But not now.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon,” he wrote in an Instagram entry tagged “#transjoy.”

The “Umbrella Academy” actor’s book, “Pageboy: A Memoir,” is due out June 6. Meanwhile, transphobia continues to metastasize. At least 45 states have introduced anti-trans bills in 2023, according to Track Trans Legislation.

Page told Seth Meyers last year that transitioning “improved my life drastically.”

“I hope, you know, I hope maybe people who do have an issue with me can maybe try and hear that, or embrace that on some level,” Page said.

The actor, who came out as a transgender man in December 2020, showed off the results of his top surgery in 2021 with another shirtless pic.

Page previously described the revelation of feeling at home in his own body to Oprah Winfrey.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked,” he said. “It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the — probably the first time.”

