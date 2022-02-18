Elliot Page Opens up About His Transition in Memoir, 'Pageboy'

The Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page will release his memoir titled Pageboy in 2023. The memoir "will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to a press release.

Although transitioning in a binary world is extremely tough, Page has been embraced by certain media outlets. He's actually the first transgender man to ever appear on Time's cover. The headline read, "I'm fully who I am," in reference to his recent top surgery. Since transitioning, the actor has become an advocate for trans youth. Page has also been documenting his journey on Instagram, sharing memorable moments like a picture captioned, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks."

Senior editor Bryn Clark at Flatiron Books, the publishing house for Page's memoir, said in the press release: “Pageboy completely knocked the wind out of me, Elliot’s story pieces together a complicated coming of age where he struggles to maintain his strong sense of self in the face of a society that slowly fractures and fragments anyone who doesn’t fit into a binary-driven world.” Pageboy was sold for over $3 million USD.

