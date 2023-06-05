Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Sofia Richie's Over-the-Top Outfit TikTok: 'Is This a Joke?'

Richie totally tricked her husband — and he provided the sweetest commentary

Sofia Richie Grainge tests husband Elliot Grainge’s love in a new TikTok.

The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie is known for her getting-ready videos on the platform and has previously enlisted her hubby to narrate them — but this time she added a secret twist.

At the beginning of the video, Richie shares that she is going to put together “the most mismatched outfit I can possibly throw together from my closet,” and then asks Grainge, 29, to narrate it.

“My husband is the sweetest man in the world and he tells me every single day that I look great,” the model continues, adding that “he has to crack one of these days or we have a serious issue.”

“Get ready with Elliot and I to look … not cute,” she finishes before her husband’s narration takes over.

“Okay, this one’s an interesting one,” the music executive says of the two-piece rainbow set Richie uses as the base for the outfit. “It’s a very colorful … something … set.”

As Richie puts a flowy slip dress over the set, he announces: “We’ve got a white sheet coming on here.”

The model’s loving husband can’t seem to find any negative things to say about the purposefully ugly outfit as he continues to compliment her: “Very nice belt here … beautiful necklace … nice with the hair.”

TikTok/sofiarichiegrainge Sofia Richie

He finally breaks, however, when Richie puts on two drastically different earrings, pausing the narration to say, “This can’t be serious.”

“Is this a joke?” he asks her, and Richie can be heard telling him, “No, it’s trendy.”

A clearly bewildered Grainge continues complimenting his wife and her wacky ‘fit until she begins kicking one of her legs repeatedly and he halts his voiceover mid-sentence to ask her what she's doing right before the video ends.

In a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the adorable video, Grainge walks in on Richie filming the TikTok in the completed look to ask her if she’s filming a video.

“I’m sorry,” he says on his way back out of the model’s walk-in closet, where she filmed the video — but not before telling her she looks “really cute.”



After he leaves, Richie's jaw drops as she laughs at the camera and then at someone off-screen.

“Oh my god,” she says with a laugh as she shows off the purposefully mismatched ‘fit. “You’ve got to be kidding. You’ve got to be joking.”

Commenters on Richie's videos can’t seem to get enough of her husband and his relentless support.

“Elliot for president,” one user joked, while another wrote that “we all need an elliot.”

Richie's friend and fellow model Bella Hadid also commented, writing, “this is the most sof video I’ve ever seen in my life,” on the BTS video.

The newlyweds tied the knot in April in a star-studded ceremony in Antibes, France, and — if Richie's TikTok’s aren’t proof enough — a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Richie and Grainge are perfect match.

"They make each other really happy," the source told PEOPLE a year before the couple said "I do."

"He's very mature and hard-working," they said of Grainge. "All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They're a great match for each other."

