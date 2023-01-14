Saracens' Elliot Daly scores a try - Elliot Daly presses case for Six Nations berth with first-half hat-trick - Paul Childs/Reuters

By the end of the Eddie Jones regime, Elliot Daly had fallen so far from grace that he was no longer involved in the clandestine, 45-man Elite Player Squad. Mark McCall revealed as much last October, after Saracens had piled a half-century of points onto Leicester Tigers.

This victory over Lyon ended up closer than it should have been, yet nonetheless made light of Owen Farrell’s absence and sent Saracens into the knockout stages. It also amounted to an impeccably-timed reminder of how Daly can ignite attacks. Not only did the 30-year-old plunder a first-half hat-trick in the space of eight minutes, he also showcased a familiar repertoire of footballing skills from full-back.

Steve Borthwick, watching on from the stands on a chilly evening, will have been impressed, and knows that Daly could be useful in a number of backline roles. His telepathic relationship with Farrell – the two dovetail to devastating effect when on song– could factor into Borthwick’s thinking for the Six Nations squad that will be unveiled on Monday.

Maro Itoje fired after the kick-off and hounded Ethan Dumortier, downing the Lyon full-back in a heavy wrap-tackle. Moments later, after Saracens had launched a slick lineout move with Billy Vunipola flicking a deft offload in midfield, Goode set up a close-range lineout with a sublime kick that flicked the fingertips of Tavite Veredamu.

Saracens' Maro Itoje in action with Olympique Lyon's Hamza Kaabache - Paul Childs/Reuters

Lyon eventually escaped when Saracens were penalised for a botched maul but found themselves reduced to 14 men as soon as the seventh minute. Andy Christie and Jamie George forced a breakdown turnover and, as the hosts attempted to move the ball to space, Dylan Cretin slapped down a pass from Nick Tompkins.

Billy Vunipola was prominent as Saracens exerted pressure, attempting a cross-kick to Daly before sending Itoje through a hole with a deft tip on the gain-line. A bespectacled Borthwick will have enjoyed the second of these interventions especially. Vunipola’s handling skills remain truly special. There were plenty of reminders over the evening.

Story continues

As it happened, disruptive defence would be the source of Saracens’ first points. Hugh Tizard and Mako Vunipola held firm and sapped all the speed from a Lyon attack, allowing Alex Lozowski to bolt out of the line and intercept Fletcher Smith’s pass. The five-cap England centre, another to have been jettisoned by Jones, cantered 60 metres to score.

Daly’s quick-fire treble would follow. The first was a weaving run that lacerated Lyon’s passive kick-chase. There was a hint of obstruction at its start, with Sean Maitland darting in front of the carrier, but Daly’s balance in open field has always been impressive.

The second began with a Max Malins interception, Daly fending off Josiah Maraku and accelerating over on the opposite flank. The third capped some more sweeping phase-play as crisp passes from Goode, Billy Vunipola and Tizard manufactured space. Daly’s diving, one-handed finish was excellent.

Alex Lozowski celebrates after scoring a try - Paul Childs/Reuters

Lyon responded when Maraku ghosted through but Daly would have caught Borthwick’s eye with a stinging tackle on Kyle Godwin that earned a turnover. Soon afterwards, Marco Riccioni benefited from a maul for number five and Daly’s clinic continued with a raking 50:22 off the back of a break that featured bright interplay from Billy Vunipola and Itoje. Looking as clinical as Lyon did disinterested, Saracens bagged a sixth as Christie stretched over nimbly.

The visitors had been generous in defence, yet could still call upon considerable firepower. Josua Tuisova is among the most destructive runners on the planet and McCall would have been irritated by the ease of Lyon’s second, which came from Dumortier’s dart between Billy Vunipola and Daly down the blindside of a breakdown. He would have to be content with a 38-14 half-time cushion, his team cruising into the knockout stages.

Dumortier scored again with a beautiful chip and chase to begin the second period before Ben Earl’s trucking tackle allowed Goode to add a penalty. Lyon would not lie down, and Arno Botha was on hand for their fourth. As the contest petered out in forgettable fashion, Tuisova saw yellow late on for leading with his forearm into Goode and Earl dotted down for a pushover try. Borthwick will have been mildly concerned by both Daly and Itoje leaving the field gingerly towards the end, but found a great encouragement, too.

Match details

Scorers: 5-0 Lozowski try, 7-0 Goode conversion, 12-0 Daly try, 14-0 Goode conversion, 19-0 Daly try, 21-0 Goode conversion, 26-0 Daly try, 26-5 Maraku try, 26-7 Smith conversion, 31-7 Riccinoi try, 36-7 Christie try, 38-7 Goode conversion, 38-12 Dumortier try, 38-14 Smith try, 38-19 Dumortier try, 38-21 Smith conversion, 41-21 Goode penalty, 41-26 Botha try, 41-28 Smith conversion, 46-28 Earl try, 48-28 Goode conversion

Saracens: E Daly (A Lewington, 69); M Malins, A Lozowski, N Tompkins, S Maitland; A Goode, I van Zyl (A Davies, 58); Mako Vunipola (E Mawi, 46), J George (T Woolstencroft, 60), M Riccioni (C Judge, 68), M Itoje (T Dan, 76), H Tizard (N Isiekkwe, 54), A Christie, B Earl, B Vunipola

Replacement unused: Manu Vunipola

Lyon: E Dumortier; J Tuisova, J Maraku, K Godwin, T Veredamu; F Smith (T Arnold, 62), J Pélissé (J-M Doussain, 28); H Kaabeche (S Taofifenua, 52), G Marchand (L Coltman, 52), F Gomez Kodela (D Bamba, 46), J Kpoku (T William, 60), T Mayanavanua, D Cretin, P Sobela (B Saginadze, 52), A Botha (L Goujon, 60)

Attendance: 8,436

Referee: Andrea Piardi

Yellow card: Cretin 7, Tuisova 78