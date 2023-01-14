Elliot Daly presses case for Six Nations berth with first-half hat-trick

Charlie Morgan
·5 min read
Saracens' Elliot Daly scores a try - Elliot Daly presses case for Six Nations berth with first-half hat-trick - Paul Childs/Reuters
Saracens' Elliot Daly scores a try - Elliot Daly presses case for Six Nations berth with first-half hat-trick - Paul Childs/Reuters

By the end of the Eddie Jones regime, Elliot Daly had fallen so far from grace that he was no longer involved in the clandestine, 45-man Elite Player Squad. Mark McCall revealed as much last October, after Saracens had piled a half-century of points onto Leicester Tigers.

This victory over Lyon ended up closer than it should have been, yet nonetheless made light of Owen Farrell’s absence and sent Saracens into the knockout stages. It also amounted to an impeccably-timed reminder of how Daly can ignite attacks. Not only did the 30-year-old plunder a first-half hat-trick in the space of eight minutes, he also showcased a familiar repertoire of footballing skills from full-back.

Steve Borthwick, watching on from the stands on a chilly evening, will have been impressed, and knows that Daly could be useful in a number of backline roles. His telepathic relationship with Farrell – the two dovetail to devastating effect when on song– could factor into Borthwick’s thinking for the Six Nations squad that will be unveiled on Monday.

Maro Itoje fired after the kick-off and hounded Ethan Dumortier, downing the Lyon full-back in a heavy wrap-tackle. Moments later, after Saracens had launched a slick lineout move with Billy Vunipola flicking a deft offload in midfield, Goode set up a close-range lineout with a sublime kick that flicked the fingertips of Tavite Veredamu.

Saracens' Maro Itoje in action with Olympique Lyon's Hamza Kaabache - Paul Childs/Reuters
Saracens' Maro Itoje in action with Olympique Lyon's Hamza Kaabache - Paul Childs/Reuters

Lyon eventually escaped when Saracens were penalised for a botched maul but found themselves reduced to 14 men as soon as the seventh minute. Andy Christie and Jamie George forced a breakdown turnover and, as the hosts attempted to move the ball to space, Dylan Cretin slapped down a pass from Nick Tompkins.

Billy Vunipola was prominent as Saracens exerted pressure, attempting a cross-kick to Daly before sending Itoje through a hole with a deft tip on the gain-line. A bespectacled Borthwick will have enjoyed the second of these interventions especially. Vunipola’s handling skills remain truly special. There were plenty of reminders over the evening.

As it happened, disruptive defence would be the source of Saracens’ first points. Hugh Tizard and Mako Vunipola held firm and sapped all the speed from a Lyon attack, allowing Alex Lozowski to bolt out of the line and intercept Fletcher Smith’s pass. The five-cap England centre, another to have been jettisoned by Jones, cantered 60 metres to score.

Daly’s quick-fire treble would follow. The first was a weaving run that lacerated Lyon’s passive kick-chase. There was a hint of obstruction at its start, with Sean Maitland darting in front of the carrier, but Daly’s balance in open field has always been impressive.

The second began with a Max Malins interception, Daly fending off Josiah Maraku and accelerating over on the opposite flank. The third capped some more sweeping phase-play as crisp passes from Goode, Billy Vunipola and Tizard manufactured space. Daly’s diving, one-handed finish was excellent.

Alex Lozowski celebrates after scoring a try - Paul Childs/Reuters
Alex Lozowski celebrates after scoring a try - Paul Childs/Reuters

Lyon responded when Maraku ghosted through but Daly would have caught Borthwick’s eye with a stinging tackle on Kyle Godwin that earned a turnover. Soon afterwards, Marco Riccioni benefited from a maul for number five and Daly’s clinic continued with a raking 50:22 off the back of a break that featured bright interplay from Billy Vunipola and Itoje. Looking as clinical as Lyon did disinterested, Saracens bagged a sixth as Christie stretched over nimbly.

The visitors had been generous in defence, yet could still call upon considerable firepower. Josua Tuisova is among the most destructive runners on the planet and McCall would have been irritated by the ease of Lyon’s second, which came from Dumortier’s dart between Billy Vunipola and Daly down the blindside of a breakdown. He would have to be content with a 38-14 half-time cushion, his team cruising into the knockout stages.

Dumortier scored again with a beautiful chip and chase to begin the second period before Ben Earl’s trucking tackle allowed Goode to add a penalty. Lyon would not lie down, and Arno Botha was on hand for their fourth. As the contest petered out in forgettable fashion, Tuisova saw yellow late on for leading with his forearm into Goode and Earl dotted down for a pushover try. Borthwick will have been mildly concerned by both Daly and Itoje leaving the field gingerly towards the end, but found a great encouragement, too.

Match details

Scorers: 5-0 Lozowski try, 7-0 Goode conversion, 12-0 Daly try, 14-0 Goode conversion, 19-0 Daly try, 21-0 Goode conversion, 26-0 Daly try, 26-5 Maraku try, 26-7 Smith conversion, 31-7 Riccinoi try, 36-7 Christie try, 38-7 Goode conversion, 38-12 Dumortier try, 38-14 Smith try, 38-19 Dumortier try, 38-21 Smith conversion, 41-21 Goode penalty, 41-26 Botha try, 41-28 Smith conversion, 46-28 Earl try, 48-28 Goode conversion

Saracens: E Daly (A Lewington, 69); M Malins, A Lozowski, N Tompkins, S Maitland; A Goode, I van Zyl (A Davies, 58); Mako Vunipola (E Mawi, 46), J George (T Woolstencroft, 60), M Riccioni (C Judge, 68), M Itoje (T Dan, 76), H Tizard (N Isiekkwe, 54), A Christie, B Earl, B Vunipola

Replacement unused: Manu Vunipola

Lyon: E Dumortier; J Tuisova, J Maraku, K Godwin, T Veredamu; F Smith (T Arnold, 62), J Pélissé (J-M Doussain, 28); H Kaabeche (S Taofifenua, 52), G Marchand (L Coltman, 52), F Gomez Kodela (D Bamba, 46), J Kpoku (T William, 60), T Mayanavanua, D Cretin, P Sobela (B Saginadze, 52), A Botha (L Goujon, 60)

Attendance: 8,436

Referee: Andrea Piardi

Yellow card: Cretin 7, Tuisova 78

Latest Stories

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games, but he reached 300 ca

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

    Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want

  • Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out

    ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced