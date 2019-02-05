Elliot Daly joins Saracens: Reigning Premiership champions sign England international from rivals Wasps

Saracens have signed Elliot Daly on a three-year deal after he triggered a release clause in his contract, with the England full-back moving south to Allianz Park at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old confirmed his Wasps exit on Monday, ending 12 years with the club through their academy and first-team, which he broke in to back in 2010.

But even though he was contracted to the Coventry club until the end of the 2019/20 season, Daly exercised a clause in his contract that allowed him to discuss a move a year early, with Saracens expressing an interest in him immediately.

With Argentina international Marcelo Bosch set to retire at the end of the season, Daly is more than an ample replacement, having risen to the top of the international game after becoming an England regular under Eddie Jones and forcing his way in to the British and Irish Lions test side in 2017.

Despite his commitment to Wasps over the years – which included sticking by them as they flirted with relegation in 2011/12 as well as the move from Adams Park to the Ricoh Arena – Daly revealed that he has been attracted to Saracens thanks to their success over the years, which has included back-to-back European titles and four Premiership titles in eight years.

“At 26, I believe it is the right time in my career to explore a fresh challenge and the opportunity to do that with Saracens really excites me,” said Daly.

“It’s a fantastic club which has had a lot of success in recent seasons and that’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’ve played with a few of the lads for England and the Lions, as well as enjoyed battles against them in the Premiership, and I’m looking forward to calling them club teammates from next season.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Elliot to the club next season.

“He’s a talented player and at 26, his best years are ahead of him. Everyone at Saracens is excited to see him fulfil his potential with us.”

Daly is currently on England duty for the Six Nations as they prepare for this Sunday’s clash with France, having made an eye-catching start to the championship in the form of last weekend’s 32-20 victory over defending champions Ireland.

Daly will leave Wasps for Saracens at the end of the season (Getty)

Once Daly finishes up with Wasps come the end of the season, Saracens fans will have to wait to see the new acquisition in action as he will head to Japan with England for Rugby World Cup duty, meaning that he is unlikely to report for duty until December at the earliest.