Elliot Daly confirms he will leave Wasps at the end of the season ahead of imminent Saracens move

Wasps have confirmed that Elliot Daly will leave the club at the end of the season after triggering a clause in his contract, with the England international expected to join reigning Premiership champions Saracens.

The 26-year-old will leave the club nine years after breaking into the first team, becoming the second-youngest player in Wasps history in the process, after deciding on a “fresh start” following this year’s Rugby World Cup where he is expected to play a pivotal role in Eddie Jones’ England side.

It was reported earlier in the season by the Daily Mail that Daly had made the decision to leave Wasps after certain promises regarding a new state-of-the-art training complex were not fulfilled, though the utility back dismissed that rumour in a statement on Monday.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Daly said. “Despite some of the rumours flying around, the training ground has nothing to do with why I’ve come to my decision to leave. I simply feel it is the right time for me to seek a new challenge next season after the World Cup.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Wasps, from my old Junior Academy coaches right up to Dai Young and chairman Derek Richardson, for giving me the opportunities and helping me reach the top of the game over the last 12 years.

“Wasps will always have a special place in my heart and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try and finish the season strongly.”

Daly becomes the fourth high-profile exit this season, having seen both No 8 Nathan Hughes and full-back Willie le Roux confirm their departures for Bristol and Japan respectively, while Christian Wade left the club last year after turning his back on rugby union in order to pursue a lucrative move to the NFL.

Just last month, Wasps captain Joe Launchbury spoke publicly to commit himself to his contract amid reports that Sale Sharks were looking to spring him into an early move this summer. However, the departures of three leading internationals in Hughes, Le Roux and now Daly is far from a good look for the club, and director of rugby Dai Young could only express his disappointment at Daly's decision to leave.

“Elliot triggered a release clause in his contract and despite our best efforts to keep him at the club, unfortunately he has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2019/20 season,” Young said.

Elliot Daly will leave Wasps at the end of the season (Reuters)

“We are really disappointed to lose Elliot, we brought him through the ranks from his teenage years and have seen him flourish into an established England international and also a British and Irish Lion.

“He has really developed his all-round game in the Black and Gold, having been a tremendous performer for us over the years and I am sure he will continue to give his all for the club till the end of the season.”

Daly, who has accrued 404 points in 188 appearances for Wasps, started England’s 32-20 Six Nations victory over Ireland on Saturday and is expected to continue in the full-back role this weekend against France, despite plying his trade for Wasps at outside centre or on the wing for most of his career.