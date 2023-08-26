Ellie Simmonds: ‘I still treasure the guitar pick that Taylor Swift gave me’

Swimmer Ellie was awarded an OBE for services to Paralympic sport - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ellie Simmonds is a Paralympic swimmer from Aldridge in the West Midlands. She won two gold medals in the 100m and 400m freestyle swimming events at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, aged 13. She won two more golds, a silver and a bronze medal at the London 2012 Paralympics, and a gold and bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics. She was made an MBE at 14 and elevated to an OBE four years later for services to Paralympic sport. She retired from swimming in 2021 and has since appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and The Great Celebrity Bake-Off.

The best of times

Best celebrity encounter you’ve ever had?

When I was 17, I was at an awards ceremony that Taylor Swift was at, and someone had arranged for me to go to her dressing room and meet her. She is one of my absolute idols. I love her music more than anyone else. She absolutely lived up to the hype. I was completely starstruck, I had all these questions and things to say to her and I don’t remember saying anything. I was just telling her how amazing she was, how much I loved her. Actually, I think I spoke to her mum more than her. But she was so nice, so down to earth. She gave me a guitar pick that I still have now, 11 years later.

Best thing about swimming?

It’s incredibly freeing, mentally. It’s just me at one with the water. I haven’t got my phone. I’m pushing my body to its limits. It’s just such an escape from everything else. I find it incredibly relaxing. And, of course, all the opportunities it gave me: being able to travel the world, to meet people – my best friends are still other Team GB athletes who I met through my time swimming.

Best thing about retired life?

My skin feels nicer, I look a bit more decent. I don’t stink of chlorine all the time, I don’t have to go everywhere with wet hair, goggle marks on my face, and hat marks on my forehead. Also, throughout my time as a competitor, I had an alarm set for 4.47am to get me up for training every morning. Switching that off was an incredible moment for me. I can finally have a lie-in.

'To be able to scuba and free dive to see the wildlife was mesmerising' - PA Wire

Best thing you’ve done since you stopped competing?

Ocean conservation has been a huge passion and hobby of mine since I first started swimming, so when I was asked to be an ambassador for the Hope Grows Project, how could I say no? They sink these coral reef “stars” into the ocean in Indonesia – just metal blocks with sand and some coral – and they’ve turned this empty patch of nothing on the seabed into a thriving reef over just a few years. To see the local community getting involved, to see that change, to be able to scuba and free dive to see the wildlife – it was mesmerising. Projects like this are important because when you hear about the environment, it can sound quite gloomy, but this just shows we can do something about it. Things can change. We can have a part to play. It gives us hope, we need more of that.

Best Paralympics you’ve competed at?

London 2012, obviously. I won gold and beat records in front of my friends and family. That was so special. The Paralympics are always after the Olympics so I remember sitting at home watching Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony, with the steel and the NHS, bursting with excitement that it was all still to come for us. I also really felt that London was a turning point for the Paralympic Games in general. For the first time, we were given the chance to shine. We’d never been thought of as professional athletes before but all of a sudden there was this buzz, people were buying tickets, wanting to watch us. It really felt like there was this massive change in the perception of Paralympians and disabled people in general. To be part of that felt iconic.

The worst of times

Worst object in your home at the moment?

My mum and dad got me a metal grate doormat for Christmas last year. I didn’t want it and I didn’t need it. It was so random. When my mum came to my house, she asked me where it was, which was quite awkward as I’d hidden it in the garage. I have subsequently managed to persuade Mum to take it. It was such a strange gift – I don’t know what they were thinking.

Worst celebrity encounter you’ve ever had?

I won’t say who but just after my first Paralympics when I was 13 or 14, my friend and I met a certain celebrity and I asked for a photograph with them and this person just turned us down, completely. At the time I really took it to heart, it made me feel like there was something wrong with me and no one would want a photo with me. I’ll always remember that feeling, so now if anyone ever asks for a picture I always say yes.

Worst thing about being a professional athlete?

You have to sacrifice a lot of things in your life. It makes you feel very selfish, and to some extent you are – you have to focus on yourself. It’s all-consuming and your number one priority. Before the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, my grandma and my auntie both died within a few weeks. It felt impossible because I was stuck in training for Tokyo, we were locked down because of Covid, and I had to be careful who I was around. I couldn’t risk five years of training if I got Covid and couldn’t compete. Knowing I couldn’t be there for my family, especially for my mum, was so hard. That was the worst few weeks of my life, really.

'You have to sacrifice a lot of things in your life,' Ellie says of being a professional athlete - Dave Benett/Getty Images

Worst holiday you’ve ever been on?

I went to Cornwall a few years ago and it would have been beautiful but the great British weather really played its part. It rained for literally the entire time. I know that’s typical for Britain. I spend enough time getting soaked. You can’t go to the beach, you can’t eat outside, it’s just miserable when it rains. We have so many beautiful areas in this country but when it’s raining, it’s hard to appreciate them.

Worst habit?

I’m always thinking about the future, wondering what my next opportunity is. I’ve been so lucky to be able to do some amazing things but I really struggle to take things slowly. Enjoying things in the moment as they happen is really tough for me.

Worst influence on you?

My dad has instilled an impatience for lateness in me. It really gets under my skin. It doesn’t matter if I’m late or other people are late, I find it really annoying. If you’ve been given a time then you need to get there a couple of minutes before that time. What’s so difficult about that? If someone is late to meet me, they’ll find me with my teeth gritted. The trouble is that my dad always has to be at least 30 minutes to an hour early for everything. An hour is definitely too early. Now I’m always getting told off for turning up to places too early.

Ellie Simmonds is working with SHEBA Hope Grows – the world’s largest coral reef restoration programme; shebahopegrows.com