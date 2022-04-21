Ellie Goulding teases new music and plans to take son on road with her

Ellie Goulding surprised fans with a secret gig at Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts as part of Secret Socials with Hilton (Ben Gibson)

Ellie Goulding surprised fans with a secret gig in London on Thursday and teased new music will be coming “very soon” as she prepares to take her toddler son on the road with her.

The singer, 35, played to a select audience of 80 fans at the Biltmore Mayfair hotel.

In an interview with The Standard, she revealed her plans for the summer included attending “an insane backlog” of her friend’s weddings but that new music was on the agenda.

She said: “I can’t wait to bring out a new song. It has been far too long.”

Goulding said being back on stage as part of the Hilton Secret Socials season after so long away from live performances “definitely feels different”.

She added: “I think everything feels different post Covid - it’s hard to explain. Maybe because we’re all pretending, or rather trying to forget, that we haven’t just experienced a global pandemic which fundamentally changed our lives.”

Reflecting on what time away in lockdown taught her, she said: “I learnt to do nothing, most importantly. To know that I could sit and read, or go for a walk and not rush.

“It was pretty astounding to have all that time and to not be worrying about being left behind or missing out.

Ellie Goulding said being back on stage after the pandemic ‘definitely feels different’ as she performed as part of Secret Socials with Hilton (Ben Gibson)

“I made cakes all the time. I picked my guitar back up and air-guitared to Rage Against The Machine and Pearl Jam after a few wines. I definitely learnt a lot more about wine.”

Life has certainly changed for the Starry Eyed singer as she became a mother last year.

Goulding welcomed son Arthur with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling last May.

The youngster is soon to celebrate his first birthday and recently started walking.

Asked if she plans to take her son on the road with her should she tour, Goulding said: “I will take him with me if it is any longer than a week. I don’t think I could physically be apart from him for more than that.

“He seems to already be a pretty chilled travel buddy but he has just started to walk which means he will start getting restless. I might have to resort to an iPad, which is the saving grace of most of my friends with kids.”

Story continues

Giving an insight into what touring is like for the popstar, she said: “Once I’ve checked in [to the hotel], I’ll either dive onto the bed and close the curtains, or I’ll find the gym. It depends on how I’m feeling.

Ellie Goulding pictured with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling (Getty Images)

“The rest of my crew might meet up and work or have a drink. If my husband is with me, he will inevitably go and find something to do - he can’t just relax!”

Outside of music, the Londoner is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues.

Now she works with the United Nations as a Global Environmental Ambassador and she is keen to do more to highlight the issue of climate change.

She said: “I hope to do a trip with the UN to highlight the countries and regions most affected currently by climate change.

“It is important for me to bring those stories back. It has proven to be the most effective way of inspiring people to act.”

As a summer of travel approaches, Ellie Goulding and Fearne Cotton surprised 80 starry-eyed fans at a secret Hilton concert in London. Hilton is hosting a series of exclusive events across several of its iconic properties as part of ‘Secret Socials with Hilton’, throughout 2022 and beyond.