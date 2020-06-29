Ellie Goulding 'can't imagine' performing on stage again after becoming 'more introverted' in lockdown

Ellie Goulding performs the halftime show at the Thanksgiving game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding is struggling to imagine getting back on stage again as the UK’s lockdown has made her more introverted, she's said.

The 33-year-old is due to tour next year but has shared she will need to "build up" the courage to do so.

In an appearance on BBC Breakfast, she shared: "I can’t even imagine now performing on stage. I watched my Glastonbury performance and I can’t believe I did that in front of all those people.

“I think I am going to have to build up all that courage."

British singer Ellie Goulding performs at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

The singer added that she feels she goes into a "character" while performing as in real life she's "a bit too shy".

Goulding explained: “There is always a misconception that if you are a performer and you can perform to all those people, that you must be a very confident extrovert person.

“But actually I am the complete opposite. I think also this time has made me even more so."

She may be having time away from the stage but that hasn't stopped Goulding from performing in lockdown, including surprising a nurse during a virtual wedding as she turned up to sing during the online celebrations.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Bride Hayler Pitman and groom Harvey Skelton were surprised when the songstress popped up on screen to perform a rendition of Love Me Like You Do while they had their first dance.

The Starry Eyed hitmaker tied the knot herself last year as she said 'I do' with art dealer Caspar Jopling.

The pair wed in York Minster in front of a star studded selection of guests including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, James Blunt, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.