Ellie Goulding And Husband Caspar Jopling Welcome First Baby
Ellie Goulding’s husband Caspar Jopling has announced that he and the singer have welcomed their first child.
Back in February, the Starry Eyed singer revealed that she was expecting her first baby in a series of glamorous self-shot photos for Vogue magazine.
On Sunday, Caspar confirmed on his Instagram page that the couple’s baby had been born, stating that both Ellie and their child are “healthy and happy”.
Posting a screenshot of the world’s population with an extra digit added, Caspar shared a string of smiling emojis.
“Mum and baby both healthy and happy,” he said in a follow-up post. “Extremely grateful.
“I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you.”
Caspar did not reveal the baby’s name, with Ellie having previously said she would not be doing a “gender reveal” as this was “not a focus” for her.
Ellie told Vogue in February that she’d found out she was pregnant during her one-year wedding anniversary.
“That was not the plan,” she explained. “The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] – I have curves I’ve never had before.”
On being pregnant in a pandemic, the 34-year-old also said it can feel “lonely” – and her solitary journey made her feel “secretive” and “protective” over her baby news.
Ellie and art dealer Caspar tied the knot at York Minster in September 2019, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, actor Sienna Miller and singer James Blunt.
The Duchess Of York, Sarah Ferguson, and her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, were also at the wedding.
