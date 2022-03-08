Ellie Goulding among stars reading CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor
·1 min read

Singer Ellie Goulding, TV star Alex Brooker and presenter Gok Wan are among the stars due to read CBeebies bedtime stories for Comic Relief.

Five new celebrities will read five new stories over the course of next week, kicking off with The Last Leg star Brooker on Monday March 14, who will read Barbara Throws a Wobbler by Nadia Shireen, the funny story of a kitten called Barbara who is in a very bad mood.

Alex Brooker (BBC)
On Tuesday Goulding will read What If, Pig by Linzie Hunter while comedian Josh Widdicombe will appear on Wednesday to read Alan’s Big, Scary Teeth by Jarvis, about a very big alligator with a very big secret.

Josh Widdicombe (BBC)
Wan will read My Mum is a Lioness by Swapna Haddow on Thursday, while presenter Sue Perkins will finish off the week on Friday reading The Pirate Mums by Jodie Lancet-Grant.

The swashbuckling tale is about mothers who save the day on the high seas.

Sue Perkins (BBC)
The stories will air nightly at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Last month the Duchess of Cambridge made her bedtime stories debut to share a book she enjoyed as a little girl.

Kate described the children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, as an “encouraging tale” during her narration of the book to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Duchess of Cambridge to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story
The Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace)

Illustrated by Belfast artist Paul Howard, the book tells the story of baby barn owl Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Other stars who have recently read stories for children on CBeebies include Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran.

