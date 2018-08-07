Ellie Faulkner shocked by Great Britain's European Championship success

ELLIE Faulkner won her first senior gold for Great Britain last night and she was not even in the pool when it happened on a thrilling night at Glasgow 2018.

The Sheffield swimmer had to watch agonisingly as teammate Freya Anderson powered home down the final 50m to win secure European Swimming Championships gold in the women’s 4x200m freestyle at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Faulkner got the ball rolling with a brave 200m, completing her leg in 1m59.25s to turn in fourth place.

The baton was then taken on by Kat Greenslade and Holly Hibbott, who propelled Great Britain into the lead ahead of the final leg.

With Russia close by, the pressure was all on 17-year-old Anderson but the teenager handed it perfectly – pulling away down the final 50m to clock the fastest individual swim of the race.

“It feels amazing, we put in a solid team effort and it feels amazing to come out on top,” Faulkner said.

“I was shouting like crazy at the end. It was a case of ‘come on girls, we have got to do it. You put so much faith in the rest of your team, you don’t do it as one person.

“We managed to do that as one and come out as top. Freya is one of the best relay swimmers I have ever seen in my life and some of the swims she has done this week are phenomenal and I am really excited for her future.

“What she is doing is incredible and if she keeps it up she will be great. You could see the crowd going mad in that last 50m but I bet it hurt her she was going so fast.”

This is turning into a golden week for Great Britain in the water, with two added last night to take the total tally to six.

With Adam Peaty only half-way through his target of four, there is likely to be several more to come and Faulkner admits it is fuelled by an incredible atmosphere back at camp.

“Every time a medal comes back to base, literally the whole team is standing there and cheering when you walk back through,” she added.

“It beings the whole team together. We are so close in this meet and it has been a great atmosphere.”

