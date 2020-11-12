Ellice Street paving project completed

The paving of Ellice Street between Windover and Park Avenue in Moosomin has been completed

The paving is the final step in infrastructure repairs done over the last few years to upgrade the water and sewer mains that run underneath that section of town. With all the repairs done and the ground settled, paving could be done.

The original plan was to complete paving just between Broadway and Park Avenue this fall, however, since the ground seemed to have settled enough on the 700 block of Ellice Street, Moosomin town council passed a motion to add the section to the paving being done this fall.

The total cost of the Ellice Street project is $536,802.55.

The work was done by Mobile Paving Ltd. out of Swift Current Saskatchewan. The company is also responsible for some spot repairs being done this fall around town.

The next big paving project will happen on WindoverAvenue between Henry Street and Wright Road. The section had a concrete curb and gutter installed in 2019 and will be paved soon.

“A lot of it was held off last year, because it was too wet, we had a lot of services we need to dig in for residents that was not done last year that got done this summer, which led us to go ahead and do the rest of the paving,” said Mayor Larry Tomlinson.

“Next year we will be looking at Henry Street. Myself and council made a promise to the residents on Henry Street that we would look at it this coming year, to extend the paving to the east, but we have some storm sewer work that we need to do there before we can go ahead with it (paving),” said Tomlinson.

The paving of Henry Street east of Mark Avenue may not start next year, but the preliminary work will go ahead next summer.

“I don’t know if we will get to paving, but we will get the base work done and a storm sewer in,” said Tomlinson.





Total cost

The original budget for the paving of Ellice Street from Park Ave. to Windover Ave. complete with concrete curb, gutter and pavement came in at $477,393.79.

An additional $59,408.76 for the paving from Broadway to Windover Avenue which was added by Council on September 9, 2020. That would bring the total for that project to $536,802.55

The money the town spent on the paving of the Windover Avenue and Henry Street intersection along with the section that goes South to Wright Road along with the concrete curb and gutter installed done in 2019 came to $44,178.68.

The town also allocated a further $215,000 for asphalt paving “patching” projects for various areas through town, plus an additional budget of $60,000.00 for crack filling and slurry sealing on various roads.





Over the last 10 years

The town of Moosomin has spent more than $3.9 million on paving over the last 10 years.

2010 $295,329.36

2011 $248,409.99

2012 $487,130.00

2013 $416,390.00

2014 $363,511.00

2015 $316,936.00

2016 $242,242.97

2017 $201,939.13

2018 $438,868.70

2019 $173,319.54

2020 $751,802.00

Victor van der Merwe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator