ElleVet Sciences Publishes Results of Veterinary Hemp Product Analysis

Pet CBD+CBDA company ElleVet tested nearly 30 common hemp CBD products for pets, and found that more than half of them were misleading about their product's concentration of CBD.

PORTLAND, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / ElleVet Sciences, the leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company, together with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Professor Dr. Joe Wakshlag and ProVerde Laboratories, has published a paper in the Journal, Veterinary Medicine: Research and Report analyzing 29 common hemp CBD products for pets.

According to the report, only 10 of the 29 products tested were within 10 percent of the CBD concentration stated on their label. Heavy metal contamination was found in four out of 29 products, and only 18 products were labeled accurately and in accordance with FDA supplement guidelines. Fortunately, none of the products went over the legal limit for THC.

"There are many companies out there trying to jump on the CBD bandwagon, but the reality is that their products may not help your dog at all," Wakshlag said. "Consumers deserve to know that what they are getting is right for their dog, what is actually in the product, and if the dosing is appropriate and safe for their pets."

ElleVet Sciences was the first company to conduct a successful clinical trial on dogs with osteoarthritis using its Mobility CBD+CBDA product. As the second product study conducted by ElleVet, the Hemp Product Analysis builds on the organization's growing body of research and reinforces its position as the leading science-backed pet CBD company.

"Pet owners often believe they are getting a good price and a good product, but unfortunately they are not getting either," said ElleVet CEO Christian Kjaer. "The labeling on hemp products for pets can be confusing, and in some cases very misleading. At ElleVet, we want to create a standard for dosing, and provide accurate information for pet owners so they can choose a high-quality product for their animal."

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company, offering cannabinoid and terpene oil blend solutions developed and refined through lab-testing, data, research and clinical studies, including 5 current clinical trials. ElleVet Sciences was co-founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2016 to elevate the lives of animals and their owners by developing safe, effective hemp CBD+CBDA. The ElleVet team's combined backgrounds in science, medicine, business and veterinary medicine reflects a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, visit www.ellevetsciences.com.

