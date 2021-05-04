ELLE's Mentor Scheme Is Back For 2021 And Here's What You Need To Know
This summer, ELLE UK is launching the second year of its mentoring scheme for 10 new inspiring individuals.
Working with the Social Mobility Commission, ELLE UK is committed to nurturing a new generation of creative talent, promoting marginalised voices and building a truly inclusive future in fashion.
If you’re aged 16-21 and have all the drive but little or no access to the creative industry, ELLE UK wants you!
Not sure if you have what it takes? Don’t worry – we’re good at spotting potential.
ELLE UK Mentee 2020 Maria Isahac from Sunderland says:
Because of the ELLE project, I saw a glimpse of what my full potential could look like. That was so important to me because not everyone gets to see that. Working at ELLE made me see that I really want to work in the fashion industry and, if I work hard enough, I can make it happen.’
On the programme, which runs from June 2021 to June 2022, you’ll have access to inspiring workshops and talks from leaders in the creative industry, be buddied with members of the magazine team and have access to the whole ELLE world (yes, that includes their contact books). All workable around your school, university, work schedule or caring responsibilities.
HOW TO ENTER:
Send ELLE UK no more than 200 words on why you think this mentor scheme could help you and what you need to fulfil your potential and get you started, as well as your full name, age, where you’re from and your school or college (if applicable), to openthedoor@elleuk.com no later than May 17, 2021.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
Open to UK residents only.
Members of the ELLE team will judge the entries based on who has the biggest potential.
We will actively look to recruit a group of students from non-fee-paying schools and those from areas including Blackpool, Bradford, Derby, Doncaster, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire, Hastings, Ipswich, Norwich, North Yorkshire Coast, Oldham, Stoke-on-Trent and West Somerset – which the Social Mobility Commission has identified as having the biggest barriers for young people fulfilling their potential.
Sessions will include approximately eight hours in June and a further one hour per month for a one-year period.
Sessions will take place via video conferencing but, if Covid-19 safe, mentees will be required in London for a shoot and day of talks in July or August 2021.
All digital equipment needed to take part in this programme will be provided by ELLE UK. Reasonable UK travel expenses will be covered. Any work experience undertaken – for example, attending shoots or carrying out other tasks – will be paid at an hourly rate of £10.85.
Mentees will not be paid for taking part in the mentor scheme generally.
Successful mentees may be required to sign up to terms and conditions relating to this mentoring scheme and/or the work experience they take part in, including relating to intellectual property in any work that is produced.
Mentees will ideally be featured in ELLE, on video and will partake in wider publicity for the programme. We will use the information you supply to process your entry.
For our privacy notice visit hearst.co.uk/privacy-notice. Hearst Magazines reserves the right to (i) cancel and/or withdraw this initiative and/or (ii) amend these Terms, at any time, without notice.
