Ellen White closes on England scoring record with double in Luxembourg rout

Ellen White scored twice to help the Lionesses to a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg, taking her international tally to 43, three goals short of Kelly Smith’s all-time England goalscoring record.

White, who has now made 97 appearances for England, was joined on the scoresheet by her Manchester City teammate Alex Greenwood, making her 50th appearance for her country and the centre-back Millie Bright who both scored two. While the Arsenal forward Nikita Parris and Rachel Daly, who scored her first goal following the death of her father, while an own goal completed the rout.

The new England manager Sarina Wiegman had tasked her team with being more clinical than they were against North Macedonia last Friday night. Despite that 8-0 score against the team ranked 131 in the world, the Lionesses had created 46 chances and enjoyed 81% of possession.

In the Stade de Luxembourg, the new national stadium that was opened on 1 September with a match between Luxembourg men’s team and Azerbaijan, England were a more ruthless beast.

Wiegman made two changes to the team that turned over North Macedonia at St Mary’s with Chelsea’s Fran Kirby starting in place of Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway and Arsenal’s Parris favoured on the right in place of her clubmate Beth Mead.

It took just 12 minutes for England to break through the Luxembourg lines, opponents that have one won just twice since their creation in 2006.

City forward White met Lauren Hemp’s cross at the near post and steered it beyond the 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucie Schlimé. Five minutes later White doubled the lead when she collected the ball from an incisive Kirby pass and coolly slotted in.

Kirby was not involved on Friday with Wiegman citing the need to manage her workload. Restored to the starting team, the PFA player of the year began to pull the strings alongside captain Leah Williamson and Manchester United’s Ella Toone.

Story continues

Kirby would assist the next two goals but from a less familiar position. Her commentating club manager, Emma Hayes, expressed her amusement that the technically astute midfielder was taking corners but they were effective. The first flicked on at the near post by a defender was pounced on by Parris who headed down and in. The second was similarly dealt with at the near post but fell sweetly on to the left foot of Greenwood who volleyed home.

Greenwood would strike again minutes into the second half, with her 25-yard effort taking a deflection to wrongfoot the keeper on the way in.

Manchester City players dominate the England squad and similarly supplied a huge number of players for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, but the club is now bearing the brunt, with a staggering injury crisis that shows no sign of ending soon.

With Arsenal up next on Sunday evening and perhaps one eye on that lengthy injury list, Wiegman withdrew White, Hemp and Greenwood before the hour mark in favour of Mead, Chelsea forward Beth England and Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Mead and England would quickly combine to force the sixth, with Mead sending a cross towards England that was turned in by defender Jessica Berscheid and a dinked ball from Mead would later be headed powerfully home by centre-back Millie Bright.

Three quick goals in four minutes of added time completed the rout, with Bright getting her second, Daly knocking in from six yards and England heading in from a Parris cross.

England now have two wins from two games in their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign and there can be few complaints over the start of Wiegman’s tenure.

However, it will take time before we have a complete picture of the new manager’s impact. These games, against far inferior opposition, could actually exacerbate the existing defensive problems that were a feature of the former manager Phil Neville’s time in charge. There is a risk that England’s back line gets a little too used to playing high and without pressure. The yet-to-be-named friendly tournament which will include Germany, Spain and one other team, and will be played in February, will give a much better idea of whether Wiegman is capable of fixing the defence as effectively as she seems to be unshackling the attack.